Mets Crush Hammerheads 11-3 to Extend Win Streak to 7

July 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets shortstop Trey Snyder

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets romped their way to another win over the Jupiter Hammerheads, 11-3, on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Trey Snyder went 3 for 3 with a pair of walks, two RBI and two runs. Snyder tied the game 1-1 in the second inning when he stole home after catcher Jessada Brown threw the ball back to pitcher Aiden May.

Trace Willhoite put the Mets up 2-1 when he walked in the third inning, advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw and scored on a wild pitch by Natanael Polanco. Snyder, who also walked in the inning, went to second base on the wild pitch. He would score from second on another errant pickoff throw to put the Mets ahead 3-1.

Antonio Jimenez picked up his first pro RBI with a ground out in the fourth inning. Yonatan Henriquez stole home on another throw by Brown back to the pitcher later in the fourth inning to increase the Mets lead to 5-1.

The Hammerheads got a couple runs off minor league rehabber Yacksel Rios in the fifth inning to make it a 5-3 game. But the Mets pulled away by scoring four runs in the sixth inning. Vincent Perozo hit a RBI double, Willhoite produced a two-run single and Snyder followed with a RBI single to make it 9-3.

Snyder drove in another run on a single in the eighth to increase the lead to 10-3. Simon Juan doubled in the ninth and later scored on a wild pitch with two outs for the final run.

Mets starter Daviel Hurtado logged 4.0 solid innings, giving up one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out four.

Eli Ankeney pitched a scoreless sixth inning with two strikeouts in his return off the 7-day IL to earn the win.

Hunter Hodges (2.0 IP, 0 R, 3 K) and Cristofer Gomez (1.0 IP, 0 R, K) finished the game for the Mets on the mound.

Willhoite went 2 for 4 with two singles, a walk, two RBI and two runs.

Henriquez reached base four out of five times, hitting a double and drawing three walks.

Perozo and Juan had two hits apiece.

The Mets (22-9, 56-40) and Hammerheads (9-21, 39-57) conclude their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

