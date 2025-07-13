Tarpons Battle Back but Drop Series Finale to Lakeland, 3-2

July 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Gage Ziehl

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons pitcher Gage Ziehl(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons fought back to tie things up midway through Sunday's matinee at "The Tank", but fell just short, dropping the series finale to the Lakeland Flying Tigers, 3-2.

After a quick two-run start from Lakeland in the first, right-hander Gage Ziehl settled in and kept the Tarpons within striking distance. Ziehl worked six innings, allowing just two runs on six hits while striking out six.

Tampa put their first run on the board in the fourth. Edgleen Perez drew a leadoff walk and moved to second when Brian Sanchez worked a free pass of his own. Roderick Arias followed with a sharp single to load the bases. Juan Matheus then lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing home Perez to cut the deficit to 2-1.

In the fifth, the Tarpons manufactured the game-tying run. Austin Green reached on an error, swiped second, and moved up to third on a groundout. Josue Gonzalez then drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right, leveling the score at 2-2.

The Flying Tigers regained the lead in the seventh on an RBI double from Jackson Strong.

Tampa threatened again in the eighth, when Sanchez and Arias collected back-to-back two-out singles, but a ground ball to short ended the rally. In the ninth, Matheus worked a leadoff walk to put the tying run aboard. However, Lakeland turned a tough double play on a fly ball to left to snuff out the Tarpons' hopes.

With the loss, Tampa concludes their series against Lakeland and head into the All-Star Break a game and a half ahead of Clearwater for the Florida State League's second-half playoff spot.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.