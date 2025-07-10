Toole's Walk-Off Completes Thrilling Comeback

Tampa Tarpons drench Marshall Toole after his game-winning hit

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons erased an early four-run deficit and walked it off in dramatic fashion, topping the Lakeland Flying Tigers, 6-5, on Thursday night at "The Tank." Marshall Toole delivered the decisive blow in the ninth, ripping a two-out, two-strike single to right-center to score Willy Montero and send the Tarpons' faithful home happy.

Lakeland gained control early, jumping out to a 4-0 lead behind a leadoff homer from Zach MacDonald in the first and a two-run blast from Enderson Delgado in the second.

Tampa chipped away in the fourth when Wilson Rodriguez singled and later scored on Toole's RBI triple down the right-field line. The momentum fully shifted in the fifth as the Tarpons roared back to tie the game. Edgleen Perez singled, Roderick Arias doubled, and Engelth Urena drove in both with a two-run single. Willy Montero followed with an RBI knock to score Urena and level things at 4-4.

In the sixth, Toole doubled to right and later raced home on Owen Cobb's RBI double, giving the Tarpons their first lead of the night at 5-4.

On the mound, Xavier Rivas battled through 4.1 innings before Gus Hughes and Chris Veach combined to hold the Flying Tigers in check. Veach earned the win after a gritty final two innings of relief.

Lakeland managed to tie it in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly, setting up the heroics in the bottom half. With two men on base, Toole stepped in and finished the job by launching a fly ball over the right fielder's head, earning himself a well-deserved Gatorade shower.

Toole finished the night 3-for-5 with a triple, double, and two RBIs. Rodriguez added two hits, while Arias continued his hot stretch, reaching base four times (single, double, two walks).

Ahead in the series, the Tarpons will turn to Mariano Salomon to keep the ball rolling Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM.

