Nori's Late Blast Seals Threshers Victory

CLEARWATER, FL - Dante Nori extended the lead for the Clearwater Threshers (43-40, 7-10) with RBIs in the second and eighth innings of a 7-4 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (34-48, 7-11) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to clinch at least a series split when they return home to face Fort Myers on Friday.

John Spikerman was hit by a pitch from Fort Myers' starter Eli Jones with one out in the bottom of the first inning and he stole second base on the first pitch of the next at-bat. After a wild pitch moved Spikerman to third, TJayy Walton hit a ground ball to second base that was mishandled by Mighty Mussels' second baseman Dameury Peña, allowing Spikerman to score the first run of the game. Fort Myers responded with an RBI double in the top of the second to tie the game at one.

Alirio Ferrebus takes a swing for the Threshers in a July contest against the Mighty Mussels.Nathan Ray

Kodey Shojinaga led off the bottom of the second with a double before being caught in a fielder's choice that put Nikau Pouaka-Grego on second base. With two outs in the frame, Dante Nori sent the first pitch he saw to left field for a double, plating Pouaka-Grego and giving the Threshers a lead. The next batter, Spikerman, beat out an infield single and an errant throw by Fort Myers' first baseman Yohander Martinez allowed Nori to score, doubling the Threshers' lead to two runs.

The first pitch of the bottom fifth hit Dante Nori, who promptly stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. With one out in the frame, Eduardo Tait hit a deep fly ball for a sacrifice fly that plated Nori and brought the Threshers' lead to three runs.

Fort Myers bounced back with two runs in the top of the sixth, cutting the Threshers' advantage to one. They tied the game on an RBI groundout in the top of the seventh, evening the score at four runs apiece. Spikerman doubled to lead off the seventh and scored on the very next pitch, a double by Tait that gave the Threshers back a one-run lead. After Tait moved to third on a groundout, Alirio Ferrebus beat out an infield single that plated Tait from third and doubled the Threshers' advantage.

Giussepe Velásquez fires in a pitch during a start against the Mighty Mussels.Nathan Ray

Nori smacked a 1-2 pitch for a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, bringing the Threshers' lead back to three runs. Clearwater sent down the Mighty Mussels in order in the ninth inning to seal a 7-4 victory.

Giussepe Velásquez surrendered one run on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts in a no-decision. A.J. Wilson walked three and struck out one, allowing one hit and two runs in 0.2 innings of work. Luis Avila (2-0) surrendered one run on two walks and one strikeout in 1.1 hitless innings to take the win. Danyony Pulido retired all six of the batters he faced with two strikeouts in the final 2.0 innings to secure the save.

Velásquez has thrown at least 5.0 innings in two of his first three appearances in 2025...Spikerman has recorded a hit in each of his past four games...He recorded his first double of 2025 in the seventh...Nori became the first Thresher in 2025 to steal 20 bases...He hit his first homer at BayCare Ballpark in the eighth...Pulido picked up his first save as a Thresher...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Friday, July 11, to continue a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels...First pitch on Friday will be at 6:30 pm







