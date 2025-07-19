Threshers Grab Early Lead But Falter Late in Loss

July 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







LAKELAND, FL - Despite a pair of hits and RBIs from Raider Tello, the Clearwater Threshers (44-44, 8-14) dropped their second-straight game to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (55-30, 17-4) in a 9-4 defeat on Saturday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Clearwater looks to end the series with a win when they return to Lakeland for the Sunday afternoon finale.

On the very first pitch of the ballgame, Dante Nori smacked a triple to right-centerfield, later scoring on a sacrifice fly by Eduardo Tait to plate the Threshers' opening run. With two outs in the top of the first, Trent Farquhar and Kodey Shojinaga smacked back-to-back singles off Lakeland's starter Josh Randall. Juan Villavicencio walked to load the bases, and Brady Day followed with a walk to score Farquhar from third and double the Threshers' advantage to two runs.

Juan Villavicencio continued Clearwater's hot hitting with a ground rule double down the right field line in the top of the third. With two outs in the frame, Raider Tello singled him home from second to bring the Threshers' lead to 3-0. Lakeland responded with two runs in the home half of the third, cutting Clearwater's advantage to one run.

Farquhar was hit by a pitch to start the top of the fifth inning, moving to second on a single by Brady Day. After Ronny Chalas replaced Randall on the mound for Lakeland, Tello smacked his second single of the day out to left field, plating Farquhar from second to double the Threshers' lead. Lakeland stormed back in the bottom of the sixth, plating four runs to take the lead at 6-4. The Flying Tigers added two more runs in the seventh to double their lead. Lakeland added another run in the eighth, and the Threshers went down in order in each of the final three innings to seal a 9-4 defeat.

Giussepe Velásquez (0-2) surrendered five runs on five hits in 5.0 innings, walking three and striking out five to take the loss. Adilson Peralta allowed one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 1.0 inning. Zack Tukis allowed three runs on two hits and four walks with one strikeout. Marty Gair struck out one batter and walked two while recording the final two outs of the eighth inning.

Nori moved into a tie for fifth place in the FSL with his fifth triple of the season...Day extended his hit streak to five straight games...Velásquez pitched to three batters in the sixth...Farquhar has scored two runs in both games of his current rehab assignment...Two of Tello's five multi-RBI games this season have come against Lakeland...The Threshers will return to Lakeland on Sunday, July 20, to conclude a three-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch on Sunday will be at 12:00 pm







Florida State League Stories from July 19, 2025

