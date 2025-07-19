Pineda's Homer, Early Lead Can't Hold up in Ten-Inning Defeat

July 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla- Esmith Pineda homered amidst a two-hit night, but the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels rallied from three runs down to tie the game in the eighth, then defeat the Daytona Tortugas 5-4 in ten innings on Saturday night at Lee Health Sports Complex.

Fort Myers (11-12, 38-49) secured a series win and will go for the sweep on Sunday, as Daytona (12-9, 41-46) fell to 2-8 in extra-inning games this season and also suffered their eighth walk-off loss.

In the first, Daytona threatened, as two walks opened the game. Following a sacrifice bunt and a strikeout, a third walk loaded the bases with two outs. However, a flyout ended the inning and the Tortugas failed to score.

Fort Myers turned around and took the lead in the bottom of the first. A walk and single put runners on the corners with no outs. Caleb McNeely rolled into a double play, but it brought home Byron Chourio from third to give the Mighty Mussels a 1-0 lead.

Daytona threatened again right afterwards. After a walk was erased on a pickoff, a bunt single from Luis Leones and a hit batter put two on for Alfredo Duno, who ripped a drive that was ran down on the warning track in left-center as Daytona stranded two more in the second.

The Tortugas finally broke through in the top of the third. Pineda walked, Jacob Friend laid down a bunt single, and Drew Davies walked to load the bases with two outs for Malvin Valdez, who shot a ground ball through the right side that scored Pineda and Friend, putting Daytona in front 2-1.

Daytona starter David Lorduy finished off his 3.0 innings on the hill with a six-pitch, 1-2-3 third inning, before handing the ball off to Beau Blanchard, who began his night with an eight-pitch, 1-2-3 fourth frame.

In the top of the fifth, the Tortugas added to the lead. Pineda began the frame by lining a first-pitch fastball onto the left-field berm 386 feet away. Sammy Stafura then followed with a double, stole third win one out, and scored on Bernard Moon's sacrifice fly to stretch the lead to 4-1.

The Mighty Mussels, though, answered in the bottom of the inning. Yohander Martinez led off with a double, then scored on an RBI single from Jefferson Valladores to trim the lead to 4-2.

The score held until the eighth, when Ft. Myers mounted another rally. A one-out walk was followed by back-to-back singles, with Blaze O'Saben's hit driving in a run. Angel Del Rosario then reached on a fielder's choice, allowing the tying run to score as the Mighty Mussels tied the game at four.

Neither team scored in the ninth, sending the game into extra innings. In the tenth, Davies began the inning at second for Daytona and moved to third on a wild pitch, but failed to score as two strikeouts and a groundout ended the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Bryan Acuna began on second for Fort Myers. A walk began the inning before strikeout and shallow flyout had Daytona one out away from the second. However, Martinez lined the first pitch he saw up the first base line, easily scoring Acuna on a walk-off single that set Daytona to a 5-4, ten-inning defeat.

