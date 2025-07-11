Rumberos Roar Back from Six Down in Late Night at the Jack

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Ryan McCrystal had three hits and three RBI, Drew Davies drove in four including a critical three-run double, and the Rumberos de Daytona used a seven-run eighth to roar back from six runs down and defeat the Jupiter Hammerheads 12-6 on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (11-7, 40-44) recorded their largest comeback win of the year, taking full advantage of ten walks and two hit batters from Jupiter (8-10, 38-46), as the Rumberos earned their elusive first win in ten tries dating back to 2023.

In the top of the first, Jupiter struck first. With one out, Abrahan Ramirez singled, then came home on a Dillon Head triple. PJ Morlando followed with a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Head to give Jupiter a quick 2-0 advantage.

An inning later, the Hammerheads broke the game open. After a leadoff single, a bunt single and walk with two outs loaded the bases for Ramirez, who sliced an 0-2 pitch into the left-field corner for a three-run double. After Head singled to put runners on the corners, the two men then executed a double steal, with Ramirez stealing home to lift Jupiter's lead to 6-0.

Before the bottom of the second could begin, though, the threat of lightning put a pause to play just under 30 minutes following the start of the contest. That paused last for 2 hours and 16 minutes, with play finally resuming at 9:20 p.m.

Once play restarted, there was no offense until the bottom of the third, until Smith stepped in with one out and deposited a Luis Ramirez delivery 387 feet over the right field wall for his first homer in a Daytona uniform. The Rumberos were not done, as with two outs, Sammy Stafura and McCrystal both singled to put runners on the corners. A wild pitch then scored Stafura for a second run.

The Rumberos left the bases loaded in the third and fourth innings, but drew a bit closer in the fifth, as Davies lofted a sacrifice fly to drive in Michael Trautwein. One inning later, Daytona made it a one-run game as a pair of walks set the table for McCrystal, who ripped a two-run single to right, closing the gap to 6-5.

Meanwhile, Daytona's comeback effort was enabled in large part by the work of Jacob Edwards, who began the third and retired the first eight batters he faced. He brushed off a two-out walk in the sixth, then picked up a major assist in the seventh. After a one-out single from Cam Clayton, Ian Lewis doubled into the left-field corner, but Smith fired to Stafura, who rifled a perfect relay to Trautwein, cutting down Clayton at the plate to end the inning.

Edwards went a career-best 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk, while also striking out a career-high six batters. He gave way to Hunter Hollan in the seventh, and the lefty threw a 1-2-3 seventh, before navigating himself into, but out of, a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the eighth.

That set the stage for Daytona, as two walks and a passed ball put runners at the corners for McCrystal, who singled to left to tie the game. A hit batter loaded the bases for Trautwein, who drew his fourth walk of the game to force in the go-ahead run. Esmith Pineda then drew a bases-loaded walk. That brought up Davies, who then pulled a groundball inches inside the first-base line down into the corner, clearing the bases for a three-run double that put the game out of reach. Two batters later, he scored the seventh and final run of the inning on a groundout from Smith.

Daytona now led 12-6 as Hollan returned for the ninth. He surrendered a leadoff infield hit, but retired the next three, finishing off seven scoreless frames from the Rumbero bullpen. Hollan (1-1) went the final 3.0 innings, allowing one hit and two walks, while striking out four to close out his and the Rumberos' first win.

