Losing Streak Washed Away in Six-Inning Triumph

July 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







PALM BEACH, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays snapped their seven-game skid in a rain-shortened six-inning 5-3 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in game four of a six-game series.

RHP Holden Wilkerson (4.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 K) yielded one earned run over 4.2 frames in his Class-A debut. Wilkerson allowed only one hit over his final ten batters faced. He induced nine whiffs and topped out at 95.5 MPH.

C Edward Duran (2-for-3, RBI, R, SB) tallied his third consecutive multi-hit game and sixth multi-hit performance over his last nine games. His RBI single in the 5th inning gave Dunedin a 4-2 lead. Duran's 18 multi-hit games this season are tied for the team lead. Duran is seven-for-12 (.583) over three games played in the series. He's 14-for-37 (.378) in his last nine games.

SS Lizandro Rodriguez (2-for-3, RBI) smacked an RBI single in the 2nd inning as part of a two-hit day. Rodriguez logged his third multi-hit game of the season.







Florida State League Stories from July 11, 2025

