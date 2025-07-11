Del Rosario, Becerra Power Mussels Past Threshers 4-1

July 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







Clearwater, Fla. - Angel Del Rosario's three-run, inside-the-park home run and Christian Becerra's strong night on the mound pushed the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels past the Clearwater Threshers 4-1 on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark.

Mussels' (35-48, 8-11) starter Christian Becerra (2-1) spun a season high five complete innings and allowed just one run on three hits, while striking out three and not issuing a walk. He threw 36 of 49 pitches for strikes. The right-hander ended his outing by retiring five straight Threshers' hitters.

Clearwater (43-41, 7-11) struck early, plating a run in the home half of the first inning. TJayy Walton deposited a triple into the right field corner with one out in the frame. Juan Villavicencio was the next batter, and he drove in Walton with a sacrifice fly to give the Threshers a 1-0 lead.

Fort Myers was held scoreless through the first four frames of the contest, but broke through in the fifth.

Daniel Pena drew a walk to lead off the inning, and advanced to second after a single from Peyton Carr to put two on with no outs. Carr extended his on-base streak to 11 straight games with the base hit.

Carr was retired at second as Blaze O'Saben reached on a fielder's choice, putting runners at the corners with one out.

Angel Del Rosario then lashed a line drive to left field that got to the wall after Clearwater left fielder Walton couldn't come up with the diving catch. Walton attempted to play the ball, despite it getting stuck under the padding, while Del Rosario raced all the way around the bases for an inside-the-park homer, giving the Mussels a 3-1 advantage. His three hits on the night marked a new season-high for Del Rosario.

Julio Bonilla made his season debut in the sixth inning, striking out a batter and facing the minimum in the frame.

Bonilla retired the first two batters in the seventh before surrendering back-to-back two out hits to end his night.

Zander Sechrist came out of the Mussels' bullpen, striking out Threshers' first baseman Raider Tello looking to escape the jam.

Fort Myers added on in the top of the eighth inning, extending their lead to 4-1 after Del Rosario singled and later scored on a passed ball.

Ruddy Gomez entered in the ninth, retiring the side to earn his fifth save in as many chances this season.

Game five of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m at BayCare Ballpark. Twins No. 13 prospect Dasan Hill (0-1, 3.19) starts for Fort Myers, with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from July 11, 2025

