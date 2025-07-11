Tarpons Blanked by Flying Tigers, 11-0

July 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Mariano Salomon

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons pitcher Mariano Salomon(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - It was a tough night all around for the Tampa Tarpons, who fell to the Lakeland Flying Tigers, 11-0, on Friday at "The Tank." Despite the final score, starter Mariano Salomon turned in a strong effort in his first "true" start as a Tarpon.

The right-hander kept the Flying Tigers quiet early, working out of trouble and holding them scoreless through the first three innings. Salomon ultimately tossed 5.1 innings, allowing just two runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out three.

Offensively, Willy Montero provided a bright spot in the lineup by collecting a pair of singles, reaching base in both the second and seventh innings.

After a tight, scoreless battle through three frames, Lakeland plated a run in the fourth and slowly built on their lead before breaking the game open down the stretch.

The Tarpons will look to bounce back and even the series on Saturday evening at "The Tank." First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.