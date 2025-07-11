Walton Scores Only Run as Threshers Snap Streak

July 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - TJayy Walton began the game with a massive triple, but the Clearwater Threshers (43-41, 7-11) couldn't score after the first inning of a 4-1 loss to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (35-48, 8-11) on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers will try to bounce back when they return home for a Saturday rematch with the Mighty Mussels.

Walton started the scoring in the bottom half of the first with a one-out triple off Mighty Mussels' starter Christian Becerra. Juan Villavicencio followed with a sacrifice fly to center field that plated Walton for the game's first run. Fort Myers took the lead on an inside-the-park home run in the top of the fifth to make it 3-1.

The Mighty Mussels picked up a fourth run on a passed ball in the top of the eighth, stretching their lead to three runs. Brady Day picked up a single in the ninth, but the Threshers ended the game on a double play, sealing a 4-1 defeat to Fort Myers.

Luke Gabrysh tossed 3.0 shutout innings with two strikeouts; one hit and one walk allowed in a no-decision. Eli Trop surrendered three runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in 2.0 innings of work. Orlando Gonzalez allowed one unearned run on two hits in 3.0 innings, walking one and striking out four. Titan Kennedy-Hayes struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth.

Walton hit his first triple as a Thresher in the opening inning...Tello earned his first career stolen base in the third inning...Roberts picked up his first hit as a Thresher in the eighth...Gabrysh has not allowed a run in each of his last three outings...His current scoreless streak of 10.0 innings is the longest of his pro career.







