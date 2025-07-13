Saltiban, Nori Combine for Six Hits and Two Homers in Shutout

CLEARWATER, FL - Devin Saltiban made a triumphant return to Clearwater with three hits and a home run as the Clearwater Threshers (44-42, 8-12) shut out the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (36-49, 9-12) 7-0 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers have the week off for All-Star Break before traveling to Lakeland for a three-game series on Friday.

Juan Villavicencio led off the bottom of the second inning by drawing a walk against Mighty Mussels starter Michael Ross. He stole second base and advanced to third on an error by the catcher, Daniel Peña. Kodey Shojinaga followed him up with a single up the middle to plate Villavicencio from third and open the scoring for the Threshers at 1-0.

Nikau Pouaka-Grego drew a one-out walk in the fourth and moved to second on a single by Yhoan Escalona. With two outs in the frame, Saltiban hit a deep drive to left field, leaving the yard to bump the Threshers' lead to four runs. After Villavicencio drew another walk in the bottom of the fifth, newly entered reliever Jakob Hall misfired on a pickoff attempt at first, allowing Villavicencio to advance to third on the error. With one out in the frame, Shojinaga grounded out to short, allowing Villavicencio to score from third and bring the Threshers' lead to five runs.

With two outs in the sixth inning, Saltiban smacked a single to left field. On the very next pitch, Dante Nori crushed a two-run home run to right-centerfield to extend the advantage to seven runs. Despite loading the bases in the ninth inning, the Threshers secured the shutout with the help of their strong bullpen, sealing a 7-0 win over the Mighty Mussels.

Juan Amarante tossed 4.2 shutout innings with five hits, two walks and three strikeouts in a no-decision. Adilson Peralta struck out two of the four batters he faced in 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings. Luis Avila walked one batter in 1.0 scoreless and hitless frame. Titan Kennedy-Hayes struck out one batter and allowed one hit in 1.0 shutout frame. Danyony Pulido walked two and allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth.

Yhoan Escalona earned his first hit in his second at-bat as a Thresher...Counting last season, Saltiban hit his 18th home run as a Thresher in the 4th...Saltiban recorded his fourth three-hit game and his third three-RBI game as a Thresher...Nori hit multiple home runs in a single series for the first time as a pro...Clearwater took their fourth shutout win of the season...The Threshers will travel to Lakeland following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 18, to begin a three-game home series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch on Friday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







