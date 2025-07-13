Four Mets Pitchers Combined for 1-Hit Shutout in 2-0 Win vs. Marauders

July 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Frank Elissalt

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Frank Elissalt(St. Lucie Mets)

BRADENTON, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets completed a 5-1 week at LECOM Park against the Bradenton Marauders with a 2-0 victory in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Four Mets pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout. Starter Frank Elissalt tossed 4.0 hitless innings with four strikeouts. Only one Marauders reached base against Elissalt on a two-out walk.

Ernesto Mercedes followed Elissalt with the next 2.2 innings. The only hit Mercedes gave up came on ground ball single up the middle from Richard Ramirez. Mercedes struck out three and was credited with the victory.

Gregori Louis struck out three batters in 1.1 hitless innings. Alfred Vega pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his second save.

Mets center fielder Simon Juan provided the only runs of the game on a two-out, two-run homer to right field in the seventh inning off David Matoma. The homer came on a 0-2 count. It was the sixth home run of the season for Juan.

Trey Snyder went 2 for 4 with a double.

Sunday was the second time this season Mets pitchers held an opponent to one hit (6/21 vs. Palm Beach). It was the seventh shutout pitched by St. Lucie (fourth on the road).

The Mets (14-6, 48-37) head into the MLB All Star break on a five-game winning streak. They'll return to the diamond on Friday to start a three-game home series against the Palm Beach Cardinals. First pitch at Clover Park on Friday is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.