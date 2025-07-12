Mets Beat Marauders 6-5 in 10-Inning Thriller

July 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets catcher Daiverson Gutierrez

BRADENTON, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won a 6-5 thriller in 10 innings over the Bradenton Marauders on Saturday night at LECOM Park. The Mets won their fourth straight game to clinch a winning series.

Vincent Perozo broke a 4-4 tie with a leadoff RBI double in the top of the 10th inning. Perozo advanced to third base on a ground out then scored on a sacrifice fly from Kevin Villavicencio to boost the Mets lead to 6-4.

Jhonny Severino hit the first pitch from Juan Arnaud in the bottom of the 10th inning for a RBI double that cut the Mets lead to 6-5. Arnaud would strike out the next batter. After a walk, Arnaud got Ethan Lege to hit a comebacker to the mound for the second out. With the tying run on third base and the winning run on second base, Arnaud got Braylin Bishop to hit a foul popup down the third base line that was tracked down and caught on the run by third baseman Jeremy Rodriguez to end the game.

The Mets improved to 6-1 in extra innings this season (3-0 on the road).

All four Marauders runs in regulation came on two-out, two-strike RBI hits.

The Mets trailed 3-1 in the seventh inning but got a RBI single from Daiverson Gutierrez and a two-out, two-run single from Yonatan Henriquez to take a 4-3 lead.

The Marauders tied the game 4-4 in the eighth inning on a RBI single by Lege off Cristofer Gomez. Gomez rebounded by pitching a scoreless ninth to force extra innings. Gomez got the win to improve his record to 7-0.

Mets starter Jose Chirinos held the Marauders to three hits and two runs (one earned) over 4.0 innings. Daviel Hurtado followed Chirinos with 3.0 innings one one-run ball.

Gutierrez went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and two walks.

Henriquez got the Mets on the board in the fourth inning with a solo home run, his fifth of the season. He finished 2 for 5 with three RBI.

Villavicencio went 2 for 4 with two singles and what proved to be winning sac fly.

The Mets (13-6, 47-37) and Marauders (10-9, 40-45) conclude their six-game series at LECOM Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

