Marauders Fall 6-5 in Extras to Mets

July 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - After erasing a late deficit in the eighth, the Bradenton Marauders fell 6-5 in ten innings to the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

St. Lucie secured the series victory and their fourth straight win in the process. With the loss, Bradenton fell to 2-5 in extra-inning contests.

Marauders starter Zander Mueth was stout, tossing 3.1 innings of one-run ball while matching a career high with seven strikeouts.

The Marauders struck first in the bottom of the third when Luke Scherrer singled and advanced to third on two errant-pickoff attempts. With two outs, Wyatt Sanford lined an RBI single to center that gave the Marauders a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Yonatan Henriquez launched a solo shot to knot the game at 1-1. The Marauders responded quick in the bottom of the fourth when Edward Florentino walked, stole second and scored on an RBI single from Braylon Bishop.

Still leading 2-1, the Marauders added on in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Sanford was hit by a pitch and stole second ahead of Darick Hall who lined an RBI double to left center that extended the lead to 3-1.

In the top of the seventh, St. Lucie rallied for three runs on a Daiverson Gutierrez single and Yonatan Henriquez two-run knock, giving them a 4-3 advantage.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Florentino walked and stole second before Ethan Lege lofted an RBI single to center that evened the game at 4-4. Each of Bradenton's first four runs came via two-out hits.

After the game remained tied through nine frames, the Mets added on two runs in the top of the tenth to take a 6-4 lead.

In the bottom of the tenth, Sanford was placed on second as the automatic runner. On the first pitch of the frame, Jhonny Severino rolled an RBI double down the right-field line to cut the deficit to 6-5.

Despite placing the tying and winning runs in scoring position, the Marauders comeback bid fell short as St. Lucie's Juan Arnaud recorded the final out.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 40-45 and 10-9 in the second half. St. Lucie moved to 47-37 and 13-6 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park on Sunday for the series finale with first pitch slated for noon. Pre-game coverages begins at 11:45 a.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.