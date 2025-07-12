Cardinals Defeat Blue Jays 7-1 on Saturday to Claim First Series Win in Two Months

July 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - For the first time in two months, the Palm Beach Cardinals (8-11; 40-45) won a series after they defeated the Dunedin Blue Jays (4-13; 38-44) by a final score of 7-1 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Palm Beach scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull away with the win.

Both teams were scoreless through the first three innings as Palm Beach starting pitcher Brandt Thompson and Dunedin starter Johnny King allowed a combined three hits in that span.

The Blue Jays got the first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. RJ Schreck drew a leadoff walk to begin the frame and later stole second base. With one out, Thompson committed his second balk of the game which allowed Schreck to advance to third base. Sam Shaw drove in Schreck on a sacrifice fly to give Dunedin a 1-0 lead.

However, the Cardinals responded in the bottom of the frame. Cade McGee led off with a single. Later with two outs, Jose Cordoba hit an infield single to extend the inning as Sammy Hernandez delivered an RBI single to left field to tie the ball game at 1-1.

Thompson finished his start with five innings pitched and allowed just one run on two hits while he walked three batters and struck out five hitters in a no-decision.

Jack Findlay (W, 2-4) was the first Cardinal out of the bullpen, and he tossed scoreless frames in the top of the sixth and seventh innings.

Palm Beach took their first lead of the game with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning as Rainiel Rodriguez launched his third home run of the season, a 109 mile-per-hour solo home run down the left field line, to give the Cardinals their first lead. After six walks in the frame allowed by Dunedin pitching, Jonathan Mejia came up for the second time in the frame and delivered a two-RBI single with the bases loaded. The Cardinals ended the inning with 11 batters at the plate and six runs scored and took a 7-1 lead after seven innings.

Findlay went back out for the top of the eighth inning and provided his third scoreless frame in relief. Yordy Herrera came out of the Palm Beach bullpen for the top of the ninth inning and allowed no runs to secure the 7-1 victory for the Cardinals. With the fourth win of the series, it marked the first series victory for Palm Beach since winning four out of six games against the Jupiter Hammerheads between May 6-11.

The final game before the All-Star Break takes place on Sunday, July 13th for the series finale between the Cardinals and the Blue Jays. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Palm Beach Cardinals broadcast coverage begins at 12:20 p.m. on MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Cardinals Audio Stream. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

New this season at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, all fans can enjoy a $10 special reserved box ticket during every Sunday game. Stop by the ticket office or click here to take advantage of the Sunday ticket deal.







