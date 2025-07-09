Cardinals Defeat Blue Jays 3-2 in 10 Innings in Walk-Off Fashion

July 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - Strong pitching and a late offensive outburst powered the Palm Beach Cardinals (6-10; 38-43) to a 3-2 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays (3-11; 37-42) in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Christian Martin delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning for Palm Beach's sixth walk-off win of the season.

After a scoreless first inning, the Blue Jays opened the scoring in the top of the second inning. Walks issued to Tucker Toman and Peyton Powell by Cardinals starting pitcher Jacob Odle put two runners on for Dunedin. Kendry Chirinos hit an RBI single to left field that just stayed fair, however, a heads-up play by shortstop Anyelo Encarnacion and third baseman Deniel Ortiz threw Powell out trying to advance and helped hold Dunedin to just a 1-0 lead.

Odle finished his outing after three innings pitched and allowed one run on two hits, three walks, and a hit batter while he also tallied three strikeouts.

Both pitching staffs settled into a groove as the game went on. Nelfy Ynfante provided five innings of scoreless relief for Palm Beach. He allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out four Blue Jays. Ernie Day pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning with two strikeouts for the Cardinals. For the Blue Jays, starting pitcher Austin Cates threw five shutout innings. Daniel Guerra (BS, 1) followed him and kept Palm Beach off the scoreboard through the eighth inning.

The Cardinals rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. Ortiz reached on a one-out single against Guerra and later stole second and third base to put himself 90 feet away from home plate. With two outs in the inning, a wild pitch by Guerra allowed Ortiz to score to tie the game at 1-1. Dunedin relief pitcher Jay Schueler (L, 1-1) got the final out of the frame to force extra innings.

Dunedin retook the lead in the top of the 10th inning. A bunt single by JR Freethy put runners on the corners with nobody out. Later, a wild pitch by Palm Beach relief pitcher Yordy Herrera (W, 7-1) allowed Manuel Beltre, the placed runner, to score to give the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead. Dunedin loaded the bases on a pair of two-out walks, but a leaping grab by Ortiz on a looping line drive hit by Peyton Powell ended the inning.

The Cardinals rallied to win the ballgame in the bottom of the 10th inning. Sammy Hernandez scored as the placed runner on an RBI single by Encarnacion to tie the game. Encarnacion advanced to second base as Bryce Madron was thrown out at third base in his attempt to advance on the hit. Encarnacion quickly stole third base to set up Martin for a walk-off RBI single to the wall in right-center field to give Palm Beach a 3-2 win.

Martin becomes the sixth different Cardinal with a walkoff winner this season as Palm Beach improved to 5-4 in extra-inning games in 2025. Jose Cordoba also went 2-for-3 with a walk for Palm Beach. Cordoba has recorded multiple hits in three of his last four games.

