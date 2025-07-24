Cardinals Complete Three-Game Sweep of Hammerheads with 3-2 Victory Thursday Night

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (13-12; 45-45) complete the three-game sweep of the Jupiter Hammerheads (39-52; 9-16) with a 3-2 victory on Thursday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the first sweep of any kind this season for Palm Beach.

Both teams worked out of jams in a scoreless first inning. In the top of the first inning, Cardinals starting pitcher Jacob Odle walked a pair of hitters and allowed a single to Andres Valor to load the bases with two outs, but Ian Lewis flew out to center field to end the inning. In the bottom of the frame, Liomar Martinez got two quick outs, but Rainiel Rodriguez walked and Deniel Ortiz singled to put him in a bind. Cade McGee hit a hard ground ball to third base, but Lewis made a nice scoop and throw to end the inning.

The Cardinals found a breakthrough in the bottom of the second inning. With a runner on first base and one out, Sammy Hernandez legged out a fielder's choice. He then stole second base, which allowed him to score on an RBI single by Jose Cordoba to give Palm Beach a 1-0 lead.

Rodriguez added a run with a solo home run in the top of the third inning, his fourth home run of the season with Palm Beach, off of Martinez to extend the Palm Beach lead to 2-0.

Odle finished his start with 3 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed just three hits and two walks while he tallied four strikeouts in a no-decision.

Christian Worley was the first pitcher out of the Palm Beach bullpen and, despite four walks allowed, Worley pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to preserve the lead.

Meanwhile, Martinez settled down for five innings on the mound with two runs were allowed in a no-decision before Jupiter went to the bullpen.

Jupiter got their first run in the top of the sixth inning against Yadiel Batista (W, 1-0; BS, 1), who made his Single-A debut for Palm Beach. Andrew Salas led off with a single and stole second base. After Salas advanced to third base on a passed ball, Cam Clayton hit a sacrifice fly to right field to cut into the Palm Beach lead at 2-1. Jupiter left the bases loaded for the second time in the ballgame as Batista got Dillon Head to pop out to end the threat.

After Michael Perez (L, 1-2) pitched a scoreless bottom of the sixth inning out of the Hammerheads bullpen, Andrew Salas carried Jupiter's momentum into the top of the seventh inning for his first professional home run off of Batista to tie the game at 2-2.

The game remained tied until Ortiz came to the plate for Palm Beach in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ortiz hit his team-leading 10th home run of the season, a solo blast to left field off Perez, to put the Cardinals back on top 3-2.

Zeke Wood (Sv, 1) retired the side in order in the top of the ninth inning to earn his first save with the Cardinals organization and helped secure the 3-2 victory and the sweep of the Hammerheads.

The Cardinals will hit the road for six games broken up by a Monday off day. Beginning Friday, July 25th, Palm Beach visits Daytona for the start of a three-game weekend series before another three games at Daytona beginning Tuesday, July 29th. Palm Beach returns home for another "Duel of the Dean" to host the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday, August 1st at 6:30 p.m.







