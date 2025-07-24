Threshers and Marauders Finale Postponed Due to Weather

July 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Due to rain and inclement weather at BayCare Ballpark, Thursday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and Bradenton Marauders has been postponed. The game will be rescheduled for a later date when the Threshers are visiting the Marauders in Bradenton. The next series between both teams spans from August First through August Third at LECOM Park in Bradenton.

Threshers fans who purchased tickets for tonight's game can exchange their tickets at face value. To do so, fans must visit the BayCare Box Office at BayCare Ballpark and exchange tickets in person. For more information and to purchase Threshers tickets, please visit our website at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or call 727-467-4457. The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets. The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







