Threshers Extend Win Streak to Six Games in Comeback Win

July 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, FL - After trailing by five runs after the third, the Clearwater Threshers (50-45, 14-15) came back to take an 11-8 win over the Tampa Tarpons (45-48, 9-19) in ten innings on Tuesday night at the Tank at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The Threshers finish the three-game set with a doubleheader in Tampa on Wednesday.

The Tarpons got on the scoreboard first, putting up five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take an early 5-0 lead. TJayy Walton responded with a base hit to lead off the top of the fourth inning. He stole second base and moved to third on a groundout before scoring on a throwing error by Tarpons reliever Sunayro Martina to cut the deficit to four runs. Clearwater added another run in the top of the fifth, beginning with a leadoff single by Dante Nori. He stole second and third before a groundout by Alirio Ferrebus drove him in from third, cutting Tampa's advantage to three runs.

Walton began another rally for the Threshers in the top of the sixth, leading off the frame with a single up the middle. Kodey Shojinaga followed with a walk and Juan Villavicencio loaded the bases with an infield single. Raider Tello plated Walton from third with a single to right, cutting the deficit to two runs and keeping the bases loaded. Manolfi Jimenez walked to drive in Shojinaga, putting the Threshers within one. Nori tied the game on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to even the score at five runs apiece.

In the seventh inning, the Threshers got a leadoff single from Trent Farquhar. He advanced to second on a groundout before scoring on a two-out single by Villavicencio to give the Threshers their first lead of the game. Tello padded the lead with a double in the next at-bat, plating Villavicencio from first to double the Threshers' advantage.

The Tarpons responded quickly, tying the game on a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. The game remained tied after the ninth, sending the contest into extra innings. After the first out of the tenth, John Spikerman hit a double down the right field line, scoring Jimenez to give the Threshers back their lead. After Spikerman stole third, Ferrebus followed with a single up the middle, plating Spikerman and doubling the Threshers' lead. With two outs in the frame, Walton moved Ferrebus to third with a double before both scored on a throwing error, doubling the Threshers' advantage to four runs.

Tampa picked up one run in the bottom of the tenth, but a game-ending double play kept the Threshers' streak alive in an 11-8 victory over the Tarpons.

Ramón Márquez allowed five runs on six hits in 3.0 innings, walking three and striking out four in a no-decision. Kevin Warunek fired 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings, walking one and striking out three to earn the win. Titan Kennedy-Hayes tossed 2.0 innings, surrendering two runs on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Danyony Pulido (2-0) picked up the victory in 2.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Walton picked up Clearwater's first hit of the game in the top of the fourth...He tied a career high with his second three-hit game of 2025...Márquez pitched to two batters in the bottom of the fourth...Nori set a new career high by stealing three bases on Tuesday...Villavicencio recorded his first multi-hit game as a Thresher...Tello tied his career high of three hits for the fifth time this season...The Threshers return to Tampa on Wednesday, July 30, to conclude a three-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons with a doubleheader...First pitch of game one on Wednesday will be at 4:00 pm







