Velásquez's Gem, Pouaka-Grego's Power Lead Threshers to Victory

July 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Nikau Pouaka-Grego scored twice and drove in two runs and Giussepe Velásquez shined on the mound as the Clearwater Threshers (48-45, 12-15) took down the Tampa Tarpons 5-3 on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to complete the home sweep when they return on Sunday afternoon.

With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Alirio Ferrebus worked a walk against Tampa starter Allen Facundo. He moved to third base on a single by Trent Farquhar before Kodey Shojinaga came up to bat. With two strikes on him, Shojinaga hit a ground ball to second base that rolled underneath the second baseman's glove. The error allowed Ferrebus to score from third, giving the Threshers a one run lead.

John Spikerman connects on one of his two hits for the Threshers at BayCare Ballpark.Nathan Ray

After the first out of the third inning, John Spikerman hit a triple to left-center field for Clearwater's first extra base hit of the day. Two pitches later, Alirio Ferrebus hit a sacrifice fly to center field, plating Spikerman from third and doubling the Threshers' advantage. Pouaka-Grego led off the bottom of the fifth by drawing a walk against Tampa reliever Cole Zaffiro. Dante Nori and Farquhar each walked to load the bases with two outs in the frame. On a full count, and the eleventh pitch of the at-bat, Kodey Shojinaga drew a bases loaded walk to plate Pouaka-Grego and padding the Threshers' advantage to three runs.

The Tarpons got on the board when a fielder's choice plated their first run of the game in the top of the sixth, cutting the deficit to two runs. Clearwater got the run right back in the home half of the frame, as Pouaka-Grego smacked a home run to right field to bring the Threshers' advantage back to three runs. Tampa scored two unearned runs in the ninth before the Threshers slammed the door and sealed a 5-3 victory.

Giussepe Velásquez deals in a pitch for the Threshers in a July tilt at BayCare Ballpark.Nathan Ray

Giussepe Velásquez (1-2) allowed one run on three hits and one walk in 5.2 innings to take the victory. Orlando Gonzalez tossed 1.1 shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out one batter. Titan Kennedy-Hayes retired all three batters he faced, striking out one in 1.0 inning. Danyony Pulido tossed the final 1.0 inning, allowing two unearned runs on one hit with one walk and one strikeout.

Spikerman hit his first triple of the season in the third...Four of Ferrebus' eight RBIs against the Tarpons have come in the last two days...Velásquez topped 5.0 innings on the mound for the first time since 2023...Pouaka-Grego hit his first home run since July Fourth, 2024 in the sixth inning...Both of his multi-hit games this season have come against Tampa...Saturday was Nikau's second multi-hit game of the year and fourth multi-RBI game...Shojinaga extended his on-base streak to eight straight games...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Sunday, July 27, to conclude a three-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons...First pitch on Sunday will be at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







