Four-Run First Inning Seals Threshers' Fifth-Straight Win

July 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (49-45, 13-15) scored all four of their runs in the opening frame of a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Tarpons (45-47, 9-18) on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers will continue their split series with the Tarpons in Tampa on Tuesday.

Dante Nori doubled off the left field wall to start the bottom of the first inning. After John Spikerman drew a walk against Tarpons starter Xavier Rivas, each advanced one base on a double steal. Alirio Ferrebus drove in the game's first run on an opposite-field single in the next at-bat, plating Nori and moving Spikerman to third base. Spikerman scored on a single from Trent Farquhar that moved Ferrebus to third base.

The next batter, TJayy Walton, reached on an error by first baseman Hans Montero, allowing Ferrebus to score the third run of the game from third base. After the first out of the inning, Luke Davis reached in a fielder's choice, with an errant throw to first bringing in Farquhar for the fourth and final run of the first.

Tampa cut the Threshers lead in half by plating their first two runs of the ballgame in the top of the fourth inning. With two runners on base and two outs in the ninth, TJayy Walton robbed a potential home run ball to seal the 4-2 Threshers victory.

Juan Amarante allowed two runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts in 3.2 innings of a no-decision. Erik Ritchie tossed 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings with one walk and one strikeout. Zack Tukis struck out one batter and allowed one walk and one hit in 1.0 scoreless inning. Danny Wilkinson walked one batter in 1.0 scoreless and hitless frame. Luis Avila surrendered one hit and one walk in 1.0 scoreless inning with one strikeout. Adilson Peralta took the save in a scoreless ninth, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

Ferrebus produced the game's first run in each of the last two games...He has driven in at least one run in each game against the Tarpons this weekend... Ritchie has thrown 7.0 scoreless innings in four relief appearances in July...Peralta picked up his first save as a Thresher...Clearwater's pitching staff did not allow an extra-base hit...The Threshers travel to Tampa on Tuesday, July 29, to begin a three-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 pm...







