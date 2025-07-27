King Dominates Again, Toman Tallies Three Hits in Finale Loss

July 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays couldn't hang onto an early lead as they fell to the Bradenton Marauders 8-6 on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park in their series finale.

The Blue Jays blew an early 3-0 lead, then battled from down five runs to bring the tying run to the plate in the 9th inning before their comeback fell short. All 12 Dunedin hits came from five players, all of whom recorded multi-hit games.

LHP Johnny King (3 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 3 BB, 7 K) did not allow an earned run in three innings of work with one hit and seven strikeouts. King induced 12 swings and misses on 22 swings (55% whiff rate) and topped out at 94.9 MPH. The Blue Jays No. 4 prospect has fanned 27 batters in 13 Class-A innings this season (18.56 K/9). King has struck out 7+ in his last three starts, over which he has allowed one run in 11 frames (0.82 ERA).

3B Tucker Toman (3-for-5, RBI, 2B, 2 R) smacked an RBI double in the 3rd as part of a three-hit day. Toman has reached base in seven straight games and 15 of his last 16. His 44 RBI this season lead the team, are 8th in the FSL, and T-5th among Blue Jays farmhands. Toman recorded his team-leading 21st multi-hit game of the season. In his last 43 games since May 25, Toman is batting .288 with four homers and 30 RBI.

DH Kendry Chirinos (2-for-4, RBI) recorded his second straight multi-hit game and 18th multi-hit effort of the season. Chirinos extended his on-base streak to a season-long 16 games, over which he is batting .306 with two homers and 11 RBI. Chirinos is batting .346 in his last eight games with eight RBI.

CF Braden Barry (3-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 2B, BB) swatted a pair of doubles, including a two-run two-bagger in the 9th inning to cut Dunedin's deficit to two runs. Sunday saw Barry's first RBI and multi-hit game since returning from the injured list on July 8.







