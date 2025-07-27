Jupiter Suffers Season-High Seventh-Straight Loss in 6-1 Defeat against St. Lucie Sunday Afternoon

July 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (9-19; 39-55) lost their season-high seventh game in a row as they fell to the St. Lucie Mets (20-9; 54-40) by a final score of 6-1 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The game took form as a pitcher's duel through the first six innings, as neither team was able to score. Dameivi Tineo threw five scoreless innings as Jupiter's starting pitcher. Tineo only allowed two hits and a walk while hitting a batter and striking out six Mets hitters. In two starts against the Mets this season, Tineo has struck out 15 batters with just three hits allowed over 15 2/3 scoreless innings. However, Irving Cota matched his scoreless performance for St. Lucie, as he also tossed five innings of shutout baseball. The bullpens kept zeroes on the board through the sixth inning. Luis Ramirez (L, 0-2) pitched a scoreless top of the frame while Ernesto Mercedes (W, 3-2) matched him in the bottom of the frame.

However, St. Lucie got the scoring started in the top of the seventh inning against Ramirez. Yonatan Henriquez led off with a solo home run to put the Mets on the scoreboard. Ramirez allowed an RBI single to Trey Snyder to end the day on the mound. Later in the frame, Braulio Salas relieved Ramirez and allowed an inherited run to score on a passed ball which gave the Mets a 3-0 lead.

Jupiter responded in the bottom of the seventh inning with their only run of the game. Andrew Salas drew a leadoff walk against new St. Lucie pitcher Hunter Hodges (H, 3) and stole second base. Later in the frame with one out, Dub Gleed, who came in as the emergency catcher due to injuries to both Victor Ortega and Carlos Sanchez, drove in Salas on an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Both teams went scoreless in the eighth inning as St. Lucie got insurance runs in the top of the ninth against Jake Faherty on the mound for the Hammerheads. Faherty surrendered a two-run home run to Nick Roselli and later had a run charged to him on a passed ball as the Mets took a 6-1 lead. The Hammerheads offense finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and could not get a comeback going and fell to St. Lucie 6-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Cam Clayton stayed hot at the plate and led the offense with a 4-for-4 day with a double at the plate in the loss.

