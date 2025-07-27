Big Fifth Not Enough in Sunday Setback

July 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - The Daytona Tortugas rallied for four runs in the fifth to take the lead, but the Palm Beach Cardinals were in control the rest of the way as the Tortugas fell 9-5 on Sunday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Palm Beach (15-13, 47-46) scored 29 runs over the three games this weekend as they took two of three from Daytona (14-14) in the first leg of the series, which will resume on Tuesday.

After both teams went down quietly in the first, Palm Beach took advantage of a miscue to score first. Deniel Ortiz was drilled by the first pitch of the second, then immediately went to third on an errant pickoff attempt. Luis Pino's groundout then scored Ortiz to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, the Cardinals doubled the lead. Rainiel Rodriguez singled to begin the inning, then raced from first to third on a groundout. An infield single from Jose Suarez brought Rodriguez home to up the lead to 2-0.

Daytona was hitless in the first three frames, but in fourth, two walks opened the inning. After a sacrifice bunt advanced both runners, a walk appeared to load the bases, but the lead runner was picked off third for a critical second out. A strikeout then ended the inning.

However, the Tortugas were able to cash in on free passes in the fifth. Three walks began the inning, loading the bases with no outs for Kyle Henley, who ripped a two-run to left, tying the game. With two outs, Sammy Stafura and Bernard Moon came through with two-out RBI singles, giving the Tortugas a 4-2 lead.

Palm Beach, though, immediately answered. After a single, walk, and double steal, a wild pitch scored Rodriguez. Two batters later, Sammy Hernandez lifted a sacrifice fly, tying the game back up. Jonathan Mejia, then followed with a triple to right-center that he tried to stretch into an inside-the-park-home run. He was out at the plate, but two more runs scored and the Cardinals had restored their two-run lead at 6-4.

The score remained the same until the ninth, when Suare swatted an RBI single and a two-run throwing error allowed Palm Beach stretch their lead to five runs.

Daytona did scratch together three baserunners in the ninth, including an RBI single by Tyson Lewis, but the Tortugas drew no closer in a 9-5 setback.

