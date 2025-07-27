Florentino Homers in Third Straight, Marauders Earn Series Win

Bradenton, Fla. - Despite an early deficit, the Bradenton Marauders stormed back to earn an 8-6 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park.

After the Blue Jays pushed across one in the second and two in the third, Bradenton began to rally back in the bottom of the third. With two outs and runners at second and third, Wyatt Sanford scored on a past pall to cut the deficit 3-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jeral Toledo and Luke Scherrer notched back-to-back single to place runners at first and second. With no outs, Andrew Patrick reached on an infield single to short that scored Toledo and made it 3-2.

Later in the frame, Yordany De Los Santos sent an RBI groundout to short that evened the game at 3-3.

Still tied in the bottom of the fifth, Edward Florentino stepped to the plate and blasted a solo shot to right to put the Marauders in front 4-3. The longball marked his third in three games, and 13th on the season between the Florida Complex League and Single-A Bradenton.

After consecutive errors allowed two more to reach, Luke Scherrer lined a two-run single to left that extended the Bradenton advantage to 6-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Ethan Lege reached on a catcher interference ahead of Eddy Rodriguez who belted a two-run homer to left to make it 8-3 Marauders.

While Dunedin rallied for three in the ninth, Noah Takacs recorded the final out to secure the 8-6 win.

With the victory, Bradenton moved to 44-51 and 14-15 in the second half. Dunedin fell to 44-46 and 10-15 in the second half.

After a day off on Monday, the Marauders return to LECOM Park on Tuesday to begin a three-game series with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







