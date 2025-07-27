Mets Pull Away from Jupiter Late, Earn Three-Game Sweep

July 27, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Irving Cota

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Irving Cota(St. Lucie Mets)

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets matched their season high five-game winning streak for the third time this season with a 6-1 victory on Sunday afternoon against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mets pitchers dominated early until the offense came alive late, scoring six runs in the final three innings.

Mets starter Irving Cota was fantastic on the mound, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings, striking out five, issuing no walks and giving up just four hits. It was Cota's first scoreless outing since May.

The Mets offense was stifled early by Jupiter starter Dameivi Tineo, who matched Cota with 5.0 shutout innings.

It wasn't until the seventh inning that the Mets broke the scoreless tie when Yonatan Henriquez hit a solo home run off Luis Ramirez to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. The next four Mets hitters would reach safely and the Mets scored two more runs on a passed ball and a Trey Snyder RBI single to go up 3-0.

The Mets bullpen carried over the strong start from Cota with Ernesto Mercedes pitching a 1-2-3 sixth inning. Hunter Hodges ran into some trouble in the seventh inning and allowed a run that made it 3-1, but Hodges bounced back for a scoreless eighth inning.

Nick Roselli added insurance runs with a two-run homer in the ninth inning. It was Roselli's seventh home run of the season and second in three games. Roselli, who finished 2 for 5 on the day, now holds a .353 batting average in the month of July and an OPS of .999.

Cristofer Gomez closed out the game for the Mets with three strikeouts in the ninth inning. Mets pitchers would finish the game with 10 total strikeouts.

The Mets (20-9, 54-40) are in solo first place in the Florida State League East Division second half and will remain at least 4.5 games up on the Daytona Tortugas or Palm Beach Cardinals. The Mets are off on Monday before returning to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday for another three-game series against the Hammerheads (9-19, 39-55). First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m. Fans can listen to the game on stluciemets.com.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.