Cates Deals, Guerra Closes in 7-1 Dunedin Win

July 26, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - Fueled by dominant pitching from Austin Cates and Daniel Guerra, the Dunedin Blue Jays rolled past the Bradenton Marauders 7-1 on Saturday night at LECOM Park in game two of a three-game series.

RHP Austin Cates (5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 6 K) hurled five shutout innings with two hits, one walk, and six strikeouts. He faced the minimum over the first eight batters and finished the outing two batters over the minimum. Cates induced 14 swings and misses on 38 swings (37% whiff rate), and his splitter got five whiffs on eight swings. In his last 12 games (10 starts) Cates is 5-0 with a 1.70 ERA in 53 innings and 56 strikeouts. Over his last four starts, Cates has pitched to a 0.90 ERA. He's allowed one earned run or less in 10 of his last 12 appearances.

RHP Daniel Guerra (4 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 K) fired four frames of one-run ball in relief with four strikeouts. Guerra topped out at 98.8 MPH and his fastball averaged 95.1 MPH. While pitching out of the bullpen this season, Guerra has a 1.93 ERA in six outings. Over his last five outings (one start) he has a 2.04 ERA over 17.2 frames.

1B Kendry Chirinos (2-for-3, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB) reached base in four of his five trips to the plate including a pair of hits and a pair of RBI. Chirinos extended his on-base streak to a season-long 15 games, over which he is batting .289 with two homers and 10 RBI. Chirinos is batting .318 in his last eight games with seven RBI. He logged his 17th multi-hit game and sixth multi-RBI game of the season.

SS Manuel Beltre (3-for-5, 3 RBI, 2B) tallied his fourth three-hit game of the season, highlighted by a two-run double in the 5th inning and an RBI single in the 9th. Beltre's 15 doubles this season are tied for the team lead.







