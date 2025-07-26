Hammerheads Drop Sixth-Straight Game with 9-1 Loss against St. Lucie Saturday Night

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (9-18; 39-54) dropped their sixth consecutive game as they fell to the St. Lucie Mets (19-9; 53-40) by a final score of 9-1 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The six-game losing streak matches a season-high for the Hammerheads.

Early in the ballgame, it was a pitching duel between Jupiter starting pitcher Eliazar Dishmey (L, 2-5) and St. Lucie starting pitcher Franklin Gomez (W, 3-1) as both teams were scoreless through the first three innings.

The Mets scored the first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. After Jeremy Rodriguez drew a one out walk, Rodriguez caused chaos on the basepaths. Rodriguez stole second base, advanced to third base on a wild pitch, and scored on a throwing error all on the same play and the Mets took an early 1-0 lead.

After Gomez provided a shutdown frame in the bottom of the fourth, St. Lucie added to their lead in the top of the fifth inning. With one out, Dishmey walked Yonatan Henriquez who later stole second base and advanced to third base on Dishmey's second balk of the year. Then, Nick Roselli registered the first hit of the game with an RBI single. Dishmey could not escape the fifth inning and was relieved by Kevin Vaupel out of the Jupiter bullpen. Later in the frame with the bases loaded and two outs, Daiverson Gutierrez drove in a run on an RBI infield single, Yohairo Cuevas drew an RBI walk, and Trace Willhoite reached on an error to give the Mets a 5-0 lead. In total, the Mets sent 10 men to the plate and scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning.

St. Lucie added another run in the top of the sixth inning off of Vaupel as Rafael Ortega, making a minor league rehab appearance, drove in Kevin Villavicencio on an RBI double to give the Mets a 6-0 lead.

As the Jupiter struggles continued offensively through six innings, Riskiel Tineo came out of the Jupiter bullpen for the top of the seventh. With one out and a runner at first base, Trace Willhoite hit a two-run home run to give him a league-leading 13 home runs this season. The Mets got another run thanks to an RBI ground-rule double by Roselli which extended the Mets' lead to 9-0.

The Hammerheads offense had trouble getting a rally avoided the shutout in the bottom of the ninth inning. With Jupiter down to their last out, Cam Clayton launched a solo home run to left field, his fourth home run of the season, which gave the Hammerheads their only run in a 9-1 loss to St. Lucie on Saturday night.

