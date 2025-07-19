Jupiter Rallies Late for a 4-3 Victory over Bradenton Saturday Evening

July 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (9-12; 39-48) came back and held on to defeat the Bradenton Marauders (11-11; 41-47) by a final score of 4-3 on Saturday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Hammerheads scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning despite not recording a hit in the frame. After Starlyn Caba popped out to lead off the inning, the Hammerheads drew five consecutive free passes by Bradenton starting pitcher Reinold Navarro in his Single-A debut. The Hammerheads got RBI walks from Carter Johnson and Andrew Salas to take a 2-0 lead but left the bases loaded in the first inning for the second consecutive game.

After both teams went scoreless in the second and third innings, Bradenton got their first run in the top of the fourth. Dishmey issued a leadoff walk to Edward Florentino who stole second base and advance to third base on a wild pitch. Tony Blanco Jr., who made his Single-A debut for the Pirates organization, hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Florentino to cut the Jupiter lead to 2-1.

Dishmey finished his start with five strong innings on the mound and allowed just one run on two hits and two walks and also recorded six strikeouts in a no-decision.

In the top of the sixth inning, Kevin Vaupel (BS, 2) came out of the Jupiter bullpen and the Marauders caused trouble. Wyatt Sanford led off with a single and stole second base. Yordany De Los Santos drove in Sanford with an RBI single and also scored after stealing second base, advancing to third base on an error and scoring on a wild pitch as Bradenton took the 3-2 lead.

The Hammerheads left the bases loaded once again in the bottom of the sixth inning. Salas began the rally with a one-out walk against Bradenton relief pitcher Magdiel Cotto (H, 1). Carlos Sanchez and Cam Clayton also walked to put three men on base with two outs. However, Caba grounded into an inning-ending fielder's choice.

The Hammerheads ran into some trouble in the eighth inning, but the defense showed up in a big way. A pair of hits against Jupiter relief pitcher Samuel Carpio (W, 3-1) put runners on the corners with one out. Edward Florentino then lifted a fly ball to right field and Jupiter right fielder Andres Valor made a diving catch to retire the hitter and he doubled Yordany De Los Santos off of first base to end the inning which prevented a run from scoring and kept Jupiter at a 3-2 deficit.

Jupiter's offense broke through to re-take the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Salas started the inning with a leadoff single against Bradenton relief pitcher Jack Noble (L, 0-3; BS, 1) and later stole second base to move into scoring position for what was his third steal of the game. With two outs in the inning, Cam Clayton dropped an RBI double into left center field to drive in Salas and tie the game. Caba followed him with an RBI single into right field to score Clayton and give the Hammerheads a 4-3 lead.

Carpio went back out to pitch the top of the ninth inning. Despite a walk, a hit batter, and an error in the frame, Carpio did not allow a run to score and the Hammerheads held on for the 4-3 victory. It is the first win for the Hammerheads in the second half of the 2025 season when trailing after seven innings. With the victory, Jupiter snapped their three-game losing streak and take the regular season series over Bradenton.

The Hammerheads and Marauders close out the regular season series with a rubber match on Sunday, July 20th with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Jupiter Hammerheads broadcast coverage begins at 12:20 p.m. on the MiLB App, MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Hammerheads Audio Stream. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

New this season at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, all fans can enjoy a $10 special reserved box ticket during every Sunday game. Stop by the ticket office or click here to take advantage of the Sunday ticket deal.







Florida State League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.