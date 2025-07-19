Aponte Homers Twice as Jays Blast Four in Rout of Tampa

July 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - A four-homer barrage, highlighted by Yhoangel Aponte's two-blast night, powered the Dunedin Blue Jays to a dominant 12-4 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Saturday night at TD Ballpark in game two of a six-game series.

Dunedin bashed four homers for the second time this season and tallied double-digit runs for the first time since June 19 @CLR.

RHP Austin Cates (5 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 0 BB, 7 K) matched a career-high with seven strikeouts over five innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Cates sat down the first 11 batters he faced in order. The only two runs he allowed came with two outs in the 5th inning on a two-run homer. Over his last 11 outings (nine starts) Cates is 4-0 with a 1.88 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 48 innings with 50 strikeouts. In nine games (eight starts) at home this season, Cates has posted a 3.08 ERA.

RF Yhoangel Aponte (3-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R) launched a three-run homer in the 3rd and a solo blast in the 8th for his first professional multi-homer game. His three runs scored mark a season high, and his four RBI match a season high. Aponte joined Bryce Arnold for Dunedin's second two-homer game of the season. He logged his second straight multi-hit game and 11th multi-hit contest of the season.

DH Kendry Chirinos (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R) cranked a two-out two-strike three-run homer in the 7th inning to extend Dunedin's lead. His three-run long ball marked his fifth homer of the season, a career-high. Chirinos tallied his 16th multi-hit game of the season. He's reached base in 11 straight contests. Each of Chirinos' hits left the bat at 100+ MPH (101.9, 102.2).

LF Alexis Hernandez (1-for-5, HR, RBI, R) smoked a solo homer in the 5th for his career-high fifth homer of the year. Hernandez's solo shot left the bat at 103.3 MPH and traveled 396 ft. All five of his home runs this season have come over a 26-game span.







