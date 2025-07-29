Scannell, Casey Make Noise in Pro Debuts as Jays Blank Lakeland
July 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - Behind dominant pitching and strong pro debuts, the Dunedin Blue Jays shut out the Lakeland Flying Tigers 7-0 on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark in game one of a three-game set.
Silvano Hechavarria, Jay Schueler, and Jack Eshleman combined to fire Dunedin's sixth shutout of the season.
Matt Scannell, Jake Casey, and Eric Snow all made their professional debuts in the contest, and the three newcomers accounted for four of Dunedin's runs scored, and four of their RBI in the ballgame.
RHP Silvano Hechavarria (5.1 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 6 K) fired his second straight shutout appearance, fanning six over 5.1 scoreless frames with three hits and one walk. Hechavarria allowed one hit over his final 11 batters faced. He induced 19 whiffs on 49 swings (39%) and topped out at 95 MPH. Over his last two starts, Hechavarria has hurled 11.1 combined shutout frames, with only five hits, one walk, and 11 strikeouts. He's posted a 0.63 ERA in his last three outings (two starts), spanning 14.1 IP.
LF Matt Scannell (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 R) fell a triple shy of the cycle in his professional debut, highlighted by a solo homer in the 7th, and an RBI double in the 8th. His homer left the bat at 99.9 MPH, and his 5th inning single at 101.5 MPH.
RF Jake Casey (1-for-3, 2 RBI, 3B, R, SB) smacked a two-run triple in the 6th inning for his first professional hit, coming in the second at-bat of his pro debut. His triple left the bat at 106.3 MPH, the hardest hit ball of the contest. Casey also robbed Jackson Strong of extra bases to preserve the shutout on a diving catch in the 9th.
Florida State League Stories from July 29, 2025
- Tarpons Fall in Extras as Threshers Rally Late for 11-8 Win - Tampa Tarpons
- Scannell, Casey Make Noise in Pro Debuts as Jays Blank Lakeland - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Threshers Extend Win Streak to Six Games in Comeback Win - Clearwater Threshers
- Late Rally Halted in Marauders Ten-Inning Loss to Mighty Mussels - Bradenton Marauders
- Mets Storm Back Late to Beat Hammerheads 12-7 - St. Lucie Mets
- Lewis' Two RBI Hits Spark Tortugas to 6-2 Win - Daytona Tortugas
- Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, July 29 - Sunday, August 3 - Bradenton Marauders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dunedin Blue Jays Stories
- Scannell, Casey Make Noise in Pro Debuts as Jays Blank Lakeland
- King Dominates Again, Toman Tallies Three Hits in Finale Loss
- Cates Deals, Guerra Closes in 7-1 Dunedin Win
- Joseph Walks-off Suspended Game, Jays Fall in Series Opener
- Blue Jays and Tarpons Suspended After Four Innings