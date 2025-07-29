Scannell, Casey Make Noise in Pro Debuts as Jays Blank Lakeland

DUNEDIN, FL - Behind dominant pitching and strong pro debuts, the Dunedin Blue Jays shut out the Lakeland Flying Tigers 7-0 on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark in game one of a three-game set.

Silvano Hechavarria, Jay Schueler, and Jack Eshleman combined to fire Dunedin's sixth shutout of the season.

Matt Scannell, Jake Casey, and Eric Snow all made their professional debuts in the contest, and the three newcomers accounted for four of Dunedin's runs scored, and four of their RBI in the ballgame.

RHP Silvano Hechavarria (5.1 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 6 K) fired his second straight shutout appearance, fanning six over 5.1 scoreless frames with three hits and one walk. Hechavarria allowed one hit over his final 11 batters faced. He induced 19 whiffs on 49 swings (39%) and topped out at 95 MPH. Over his last two starts, Hechavarria has hurled 11.1 combined shutout frames, with only five hits, one walk, and 11 strikeouts. He's posted a 0.63 ERA in his last three outings (two starts), spanning 14.1 IP.

LF Matt Scannell (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 R) fell a triple shy of the cycle in his professional debut, highlighted by a solo homer in the 7th, and an RBI double in the 8th. His homer left the bat at 99.9 MPH, and his 5th inning single at 101.5 MPH.

RF Jake Casey (1-for-3, 2 RBI, 3B, R, SB) smacked a two-run triple in the 6th inning for his first professional hit, coming in the second at-bat of his pro debut. His triple left the bat at 106.3 MPH, the hardest hit ball of the contest. Casey also robbed Jackson Strong of extra bases to preserve the shutout on a diving catch in the 9th.







