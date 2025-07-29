Late Rally Halted in Marauders Ten-Inning Loss to Mighty Mussels

July 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - Despite late life, the Bradenton Marauders fell 6-4 in ten innings to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at LECOM Park on Tuesday night.

With the loss, the Marauders fell to 2-8 in extra innings and 1.5 games behind Fort Myers for the FSL West's final playoff spot.

The Mighty Mussels struck first in the top of the first when Dameury Pena singled and scored on a double to left by Yasser Mercedes.

Still leading 1-0 in the top of the third, Fort Myers added on more when Peyton Carr singled ahead of Caleb McNeely who blasted a two-run shot to left that pushed them ahead 3-0.

Mussels starter Christian Becerra was dominant, tossing five shutout innings while limiting the Marauders to two hits.

Bradenton began to chip away once they forced Fort Myers's bullpen into the game. Leading off the bottom of the seventh, Richard Ramirez powered a solo shot to left center that cut the deficit to 4-1.

After consecutive singles from Ethan Lege and Jhonny Severino, a passed ball placed runners at second and third. With no outs, Ian Farrow sent a sacrifice fly to left to bring Bradenton a run closer.

Later in the frame, Braylon Bishop was hit by a pitch and Yordany De Los Santos singled to load the bases. With two outs, Edward Florentino lined a two-run single to right to knot the game at 4-4.

After both sides held each other scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings, the game moved to extras. In the top of the tenth, the Mighty Mussels pushed across two runs to jump in front 6-4.

In the bottom of the frame, Fort Myers reliever Julio Bonilla tossed an immaculate inning to secure the save and 6-4 Mussels win.

With the victory, Bradenton fell to 44-52 and 14-16 in the second half. Fort Myers moved to 43-52 and 16-15 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park tomorrow for the middle game of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







