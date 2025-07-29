Tarpons Fall in Extras as Threshers Rally Late for 11-8 Win
July 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Tampa Tarpons News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons got off to a fast start Tuesday night but couldn't hold on, falling to the Clearwater Threshers, 11-8, in extra innings at "The Tank."
The Tarpons jumped out to a commanding lead early, plating five runs in the second inning. Engelth Urena led things off with a double on the first pitch, and Wilson Rodriguez followed with an RBI triple. RBI singles from Willy Montero and Edgleen Perez, along with a two-run double by Enmanuel Tejeda, gave the Tarpons a 5-0 lead.
Henry Lalane made his first Single-A start of the season and held Clearwater scoreless through two, but the Threshers slowly chipped away. A throwing error in the fourth led to their first run and they added another in the fifth when Dante Nori singled, swiped two bases, and scored on a groundout.
Clearwater drew even in the sixth, stringing together three hits and a walk to make it a 5-5 game. They then moved ahead in the seventh with a two-run frame, taking their first lead of the night.
Tampa responded quickly in the home half. After a leadoff double by Juan Matheus, Roderick Arias connected for a two-run homer to left, tying the game at 7-7.
After a scoreless ninth, the Threshers broke it open in the 10th, pushing across four runs on a pair of RBI singles and a costly throwing error. The Tarpons managed one run in the bottom half on Montero's second RBI single of the night, but a double play dashed any hopes of a comeback.
Tampa and Clearwater wrap up their series Wednesday afternoon with a doubleheader starting at 4:00 PM.
