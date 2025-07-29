Lewis' Two RBI Hits Spark Tortugas to 6-2 Win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Tyson Lewis stroked a pair of RBI hits, Alfredo Duno doubled twice, and the Daytona Tortugas shut down the Palm Beach Cardinals in a 6-2 victory on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (15-14, 44-51) overcame three errors and did not allow an earned run, holding Palm Beach (15-14, 47-47) to just four hits as they evened the series at two runs apiece.

After a scoreless top of the first, Daytona jumped in front in the bottom of the first. Duno ripped a one-out double, then Sammy Stafura walked. Lewis followed with a single up the middle to score Duno and move Stafura to third. Esmith Pineda then lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Stafura for a 2-0 lead.

Daytona starter Mason Pelio was sharp after an early hiccup. The right-hander allowed a leadoff walk in the first, but he and Duno teamed up for a strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play to end the inning. Pelio also brushed off a two-out double in the second before a 1-2-3 third.

In the fourth, though, the first two batters walked, bringing on Drew Pestka from the bullpen with runners on the corners. Pestka induced a double play from the first batter he faced, though a run scored on the play to cut the lead in half.

An inning later, Daytona's defense let Pestka down. A leadoff error allowed Jose Cordoba to reach, who then stole second. Another error scored Cordoba to tie the game, followed by a single to put runners on the corners. However, the right-hander picked up a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning.

Pestka (3-2) followed that with a 1-2-3 sixth, matching a career-high with 3.0 innings pitched, allowing one unearned run on one hit with no walks and two strikeouts, setting the stage for Daytona's decisive rally.

In the bottom of the sixth, Duno led off with his second double, then Stafura followed with a two-bagger of his own to score Duno. Lewis then stroked his second RBI hit, another double. After a single from Pineda, a double play brought in Lewis, giving the Tortugas a 5-2 lead.

Beau Blanchard then entered in the seventh and immediately ran into trouble, allowing a leadoff infield hit and two one-out walks to load the bases. The right-hander, though, stepped up with a pair of strikeouts to turn back the threat.

The Tortugas then expanded the lead as Myles Smith drew a one-out walk, then scored when Kyle Henley sliced an RBI triple down the right-field line to stretch the lead to 6-2.

Blanchard settled down with a much less dramatic eighth, working 2.0 scoreless innings before passing the baton to Trent Hodgdon in the ninth. Hodgdon allowed only a two-out walk, but closed out his seventh-straight scoreless outing and with it, a 6-2 victory.

