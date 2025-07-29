Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, July 29 - Sunday, August 3

July 29, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return to LECOM Park to begin a six-game homestand from July 29 - August 3 against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Minnesota Twins) and Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia Phillies).

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during the current homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY (THURSDAY, July 31) - As the Marauders host the Mighty Mussles, enjoy $2 hot dogs, $2 16 oz. fountain sodas, $2 12 oz. Busch Light cans, and $2 12 oz. Michelob Ultra Drafts @ the Michelob Ultra Plaza Bar during every Thursday home game, presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota!

PARTY WITH MARTY (FRIDAY, August 1) - Gather your friends, put on your Bradenton Marauders gear, and get ready for a night of fun, fantastic food, and great company! Dive into some fun with Marty and his mascot friends, as they host our first ever foam party, presented by FDOT! Also, fans 21 and older can enjoy $5 12 oz. NUTRL, $5 12 oz. Surfside, $5 12 oz. Gasparilla Rum Punch, $5 12 oz. Mermaid Vodka Lemonade, and $5 12 oz. Dano's Margaritas during every Friday home game at LECOM Park! After the game, kids can run the bases!

BACK TO SCHOOL NIGHT (SATURDAY, August 2) - Enjoy a Marauders baseball game versus the Threshers at LECOM Park before heading back to school, presented by Achieva Credit Union! The first 500 kids ages 12 and younger take home a free backpack. After the game, kids can run the bases!

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.







