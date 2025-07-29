Mets Storm Back Late to Beat Hammerheads 12-7

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets rallied back from a 7-3 deficit after six innings to beat the Jupiter Hammerheads 12-7 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Mets extended their winning streak to a season-high six games.

Trailing 7-3, the Mets scored three runs in the seventh inning to get within one. Trey Snyder hit a RBI single and later scored from third base on a two-out wild pitch. Trace Willhoite delivered a RBI single to make it 7-6.

The Mets scored six runs in the eighth inning to take command of the game. Randy Guzman scored from third base on a wild pitch by Samuel Carpio to tie the game 7-7. Carpio threw the very next pitch wild to bring Yonatan Henriquez to the plate for an 8-7 Mets lead.

Snyder singled home a run to make it 9-7. Snyder and Kevin Villavicencio then executed a double steal with Snyder going to second and Villavicencio racing safely home from third base on the throw down to push the lead to 10-7. Willhoite capped the inning with a two-run homer that traveled 431 feet to left field and boosted the lead to 12-7. It was Willhoite's third home run in the last four games vs. Jupiter and his FSL-leading 14 th homer of the season. He also leads the league with 57 RBI.

Guzman led all hitters in the game by going 3 for 5 with two doubles and a RBI.

Willhoite, Snyder, Henriquez and Daiverson Gutierrez had two hits apiece.

John Bay, signed by the Mets post draft out of Austin Peay, went 1 for 3 with single, two walks, two RBI and a run in his professional debut.

Antonio Jimenez, the Mets third round draft pick out of UCF, went 0 for 3 and played five games at shortstop in his professional debut.

Reliever Gregori Louis pitched 1.1 perfect innings to get the win.

Jose Chirinos pitched the bulk of the game for St. Lucie. He logged 4.2 innings of relief, allowing four runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out five.

The Mets (21-9, 55-40) and Hammerheads (9-20, 39-56) play the second game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

