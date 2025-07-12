Tarpons Rally Late But Fall to Flying Tigers, 6-3

Tampa Tarpons outfielder Willy Montero

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons made a spirited push late on Saturday night at "The Tank," but ultimately came up short, falling to the Lakeland Flying Tigers, 6-3. Despite outhitting Lakeland 12-10, timely hits from the Flying Tigers and a few missed opportunities kept the Tarpons from completing the comeback.

Brandon Decker kept Tampa in it early, working around traffic over the first four frames. However, Lakeland broke through in the second when Sergio Tapia launched a two-run homer to left, giving the visitors an early edge.

After two scoreless innings, the Flying Tigers extended their lead in the fifth with a two-run single to left, making it 4-0.

Tampa threatened in the bottom half of the inning. Juan Matheus and Hans Montero each singled, and Owen Cobb followed with a base hit to load the bases. Nevertheless, the rally fizzled after a double play and a strikeout, leaving runners aboard.

The Tarpons finally broke through in the sixth. Engelth Urena reached on an error and came around to score on a double to left by Matheus, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Lakeland answered quickly with two more runs in the seventh to stretch their lead to 6-1.

Refusing to go quietly, the Tarpons mounted another charge in the eighth. Brian Sanchez singled and scored on Urena's RBI double. Willy Montero followed with a single to bring home Urena, trimming the deficit to 6-3. Wilson Rodriguez kept the inning alive with an infield single, but a popout stranded two more runners in scoring position.

The Tarpons were unable to generate any momentum in the ninth, as Lakeland closer Duque Hebbert set the side down in order to secure the win.

Tampa will look to bounce back in Sunday's series finale as they look to split the six-game set.

