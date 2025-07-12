Hill, McNeely Lead Mussels to 7-2 Win over Threshers

Clearwater, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels jumped out in front in the first inning against the Clearwater Threshers and never looked back, earning a 7-2 win on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark.

With one out in the first, Byran Acuna singled to left. Byron Chourio was then walked on four pitches by Threshers' (43-42, 7-12) starter Sam Highfill (3-7). Caleb McNeely followed with a three-run blast onto the berm in left-center field to make it 3-0 Mussels (36-48, 9-11). The homer was the third of the season for McNeely and left the bat at 106 mph. It was also the fifth allowed by Highfill in 7.2 innings against the Mussels' offense in 2025.

Twins' No. 13 prospect Dasan Hill kept the momentum going in the bottom of the frame, as the left-hander struck out the side in order to begin his outing. Hill retired the first six men he faced while racking up five early strikeouts across the first two innings of play.

McNeely continued his strong night in the third, when he drove in Yasser Mercedes on an opposite field single to extend the lead 4-0. Mercedes had reached on a walk and stole his 26th base in 26 attempts to move into scoring position. The four RBI represented a new season-high for McNeely.

Clearwater plated their first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning, as TJayy Walton drove in Carter Mathison to cut into the Mussel lead, 4-1.

Hill recorded a pair of outs in the bottom of the fifth, before exiting with a new career-highs of 4.2 innings pitched and 80 pitches. The lefty struck out six and allowed an unearned run in the outing, while not issuing a walk.

The score remained the same until the sixth inning, when the Mussels forced across another trio of runs. McNeely and Blaze O'Saben each walked to begin the frame, setting up an Angel Del Rosario single, which scored McNeely, making it 5-1 Fort Myers.

One batter later, Jose Rodriguez singled to right field to plate O'Saben and extend the lead to 6-1. Del Rosario touched home on a wild pitch later in the inning, pushing the Mussels' margin to 7-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jason Doktorczyk (3-4) allowed a solo homer to John Spikerman, making it 7-2. Two batters later, he issued a walk to Juan Villavicencio. That free pass snapped a streak of 18 innings without a walk by Mussels' pitching, which dated back to the fifth inning of Thursday's game.

Doktorczyk retired eight in a row from the sixth to the ninth inning and struck out four straight Threshers before Brady Day singled against him to snap both streaks. He tossed 4.1 innings of one run ball while allowing just two hits.

The final game of the series between the Mussels and Threshers is set for Sunday at 12:00 p.m at BayCare Ballpark. Michael Ross (2-3, 3.61) starts for Fort Myers, with coverage beginning at 11:50 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







