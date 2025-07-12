Trautwein's Homer, Sixth-Inning Surge Lead Tortugas to Series Win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Michael Trautwein crushed a home run to kick off the night and the Daytona Tortugas used a critical four-run sixth to build a large lead over the Jupiter Hammerheads, fending off a late charge to earn an 8-4 victory on a stormy Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (12-7, 41-44) secured the series victory over Jupiter (8-11, 38-47) and with a win on Sunday can go into the All-Star break with their first five-win week of the season.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour and 41 minutes due to lightning near Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Once the game got underway, Daytona jumped in front. Ryan McCrystal led off the first with a single to left, then with one out, Trautwein crushed a 399-foot drive to right-center for a two-run home run that put the Tortugas in front 2-0.

Daytona starter Edgar Colon started his night with a 1-2-3 first, but had a bumpy second. With one out, a walk was followed by a single, the only hit he allowed on the night. After a pop-up, a walk loaded the bases with two outs, but he induced a 3-2 comebacker with the bases full to end the inning.

Colon settled down, throwing a 1-2-3 third, then erasing a leadoff walk in the fourth as Trautwein caught Andres Valor stealing. The 19-year-old went 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, working around three walks, and striking out four.

Meanwhile, the Tortugas added an unearned run in the third, as Bernard Moon walked, moved to third on an error, then scored on Esmith Pineda's RBI single to left, stretching the lead to 3-0.

Gabe Starks then came on for the fifth and allowed a leadoff single, but retired the next three, including two strikeouts. The sixth was much more precarious, as a leadoff single and two walks loaded the bases with one out. Starks (2-1), however, induced a pair of pop-ups to short to leave the bases loaded.

Daytona then expanded the lead. With two outs, a single and walk set the table for Anthuan Valencia, whose first hit as a Tortuga was an RBI single. McCrystal followed with a two-run double, then Moon capped off a two-out, four-run rally with an RBI single to left, making it 7-0, Tortugas.

The seventh inning passed by with little fanfare, but in the eighth, Jupiter took advantage of five Daytona walks, including two with the bases loaded, and an error. When the dust settled, the Hammerheads scored four runs despite recording no hits in the inning, closing the gap to 7-4.

Daytona stabilized the ship from there, though, as Malvin Valdez reached on a throwing error in the bottom of the eighth, moved to third on a groundout, then scored on a passed ball.

After earning the final two outs of the eighth, Ben Brutti returned for the ninth and set down the side in order, capping off an 8-4 win.

