King Strikes out Seven, Cardinals Take Series

July 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PALM BEACH, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell 7-1 to the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in game five of a six-game series.

LHP Johnny King (4 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 3 BB, 7 K) fanned seven over four innings of one-run ball. King did not allow a run until a two-out RBI single in the 4th. The Blue Jays No. 11 prospect induced 16 whiffs on 35 swings (46% whiff rate) and topped out at 95.8 MPH. King has struck out 17 batters over his first three Class-A starts totaling nine innings.

C Edward Duran (2-for-4) tallied his fourth consecutive multi-hit game and seventh multi-hit performance over his last ten games. Both of Duran's hits left his bat at 100+ MPH, with his 8th inning single coming at 104.5 MPH. Duran logged his 19 multi-hit game of the season, tied for the team high. Duran is nine-for-16 (.562) over four games played in the series. He's 16-for-41 (.390) in his last ten games.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-3, BB) reached base three times and logged his 19th multi-hit game of the season, tied with Duran for the team lead.







