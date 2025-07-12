Spikerman Goes Yard But Threshers Drop Second Straight

July 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - John Spikerman continued his hitting streak with a sixth-inning home run, but the Clearwater Threshers (43-42, 7-12) fell 7-2 to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (36-48, 9-11) on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to salvage a split when they return for the series finale on Sunday.

A three-run homer in the top of the first inning opened the scoring for the Mighty Mussels, who jumped out to a three-run advantage. They added a fourth run on a two-out single in the top of the third. Carter Mathison and Diego González began the comeback with back-to-back singles off Mighty Mussels starter Dasan Hill to start the third. Mathison moved to third on the single by González before TJayy Walton drove him home on a groundout to put the Threshers on the board at 4-1.

Fort Myers responded in the sixth inning with three more runs to build a six-run advantage. John Spikerman connected on a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, cutting the deficit to five runs. Brady Day picked up a hit in the ninth, but the Threshers couldn't scratch across another run, falling 7-2 to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

Sam Highfill surrendered four runs on four hits in 4.0 innings, walking two and striking out six. Zack Tukis struck out five batters in 2.0 innings of work, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks. Erik Ritchie tossed 2.0 shutout innings, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout. Marty Gair struck out the side in the ninth.

Spikerman's sixth-inning home run was his first at BayCare Ballpark...All three of his home runs have come as a left-handed hitter...He has scored a run and recorded an extra-base hit in each of the past two games...Ritchie threw 2.0 scoreless innings for the second time this series...Gair struck out the side for the second time this season...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Sunday, July 13, to conclude a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels...First pitch on Sunday will be at 12:00 pm







