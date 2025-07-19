Mets Steamroll Cardinals 11-1

July 19, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets third baseman Trace Willhoite

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets steamrolled the Palm Beach Cardinals 11-1 on Saturday night at Clover Park to even the three-game series 1-1.

Trace Willhoite got the offense going early with a three-run homer in the first inning off Ruben Menes. It was Willhoite's 11th homer of the season to tie for the Florida State League lead.

The Mets took advantage of a couple errors and two walks in the third inning when Yonatan Henriquez drew a free pass with the bases loaded to force in a run that made it 4-0.

The Mets broke game open in the fifth inning when the first four batters recorded hits and scored against Jack Findlay. Willhoite added to his RBI total with a run-scoring single that made it 5-0. Henriquez hit an opposite field two-run triple to boost the lead to 7-0. Nick Roselli capped the inning with a RBI ground out for an 8-0 lead.

The Mets posted three runs in the seventh inning. Simon Juan hit a RBI double and Jeremy Rodriguez and Daiverson Gutierrez hit back-to-back RBI singles for an 11-0 advantage.

That was more than enough offense for Mets starter Wellington Aracena and the pitching staff. Aracena shut out the Cardinals over 4.2 innings. He gave up two singles (one infield), walked two and struck out seven. In three starts vs. Palm Beach this season Aracena has posted the following stat line: 14.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 25 K.

Ernesto Mercedes followed Aracena with 1.1 hitless innings and two strikeouts. He was credited with the win.

Gregori Louis struck out four and gave up one hit and one run in 2.0 innings. Hunter Hodges pitched out of a bases loaded, no out jam in the ninth inning to finish the game.

Eight of the nine batters in the Mets lineup recorded a hit. Willhoite went 2 for 3 with the homer, a single, two walks and four RBI. Rodriguez and Gutierrez each had two hits.

The Mets played an error free game after making five errors on Friday.

The Mets (15-7, 49-38) and Cardinals (9-12, 41-45) play the finale of their three-game series on Sunday. First pitch at Clover Park is set for 12:10 p.m. All little leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

