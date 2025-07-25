Hammerheads Drop Series Opener to St. Lucie, 6-3, on Friday Night

July 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (9-17; 39-53) dropped the series opener against the St. Lucie Mets (18-9; 52-40) by a final score of 6-3 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Hammerheads losing streak extends to five games which is one game short of their season high.

St. Lucie got on the board in the top of the first inning. Jeremy Rodriguez led off the inning with a single and a stolen base. Jupiter starting pitcher Julio Mendez (L, 1-6) nearly escaped the inning after a strikeout and a groundout. However, a ground ball to third base off the bat of Trace Willhoite turned into a two-base throwing error by Abrahan Ramirez which brough Rodriguez home which gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Jupiter found an immediate response in the bottom of the first inning. Starlyn Caba led off the inning with a walk against St. Lucie starting pitcher Jonathan Jimenez, who made his Single-A debut. Later in the inning, Dillon Head brought Caba home with an RBI double to right field to tie the game at 1-1.

The Mets got back on top in the top of the second inning. Like Rodriguez in the first inning, Yonatan Henriquez reached second base on a single and a stolen base and later scored on a Kevin Villavicencio RBI single to put St. Lucie back on top by a 2-1 score.

Jimenez finished his Single-A debut with three innings pitched and allowed just the one run in a no-decision. Mendez finished his start with just four innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and two walks. Mendez needed 75 pitches to get through four innings of work.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Mets went back to work offensively against Samuel Carpio who came out of the Jupiter bullpen. With two outs and a runner at third base, Yohairo Cuevas hit a blooped, RBI single to center field to score Trey Snyder. Randy Guzman followed Cuevas with a two-run home run to left field, his first Single-A home run, to extend the Mets' lead to 5-1.

Eiver Espinoza came out of the Jupiter bullpen next and tossed a 1-2-3 top of the sixth inning with two strikeouts. However, in the top of the seventh inning, Trace Willhoite led off with a solo home run to left field, his 12th of the season, to extend the St. Lucie lead to 6-1.

After three scoreless innings from Mets' relief pitcher Layonel Ovalles (W, 1-0), Alfred Vega came out of the St. Lucie bullpen to pitch the bottom of the seventh inning. Andrew Salas led off with a walk and later with two outs Ian Lewis also drew a walk. With runners at the corners, Caba delivered an RBI single to score Salas. With Lewis at third base, he induced a balk by Vega which allowed another run to score as Jupiter cut the deficit to 6-3.

After the seventh inning, both offenses could not get another run across home plate, and thus the Hammerheads fell to the Mets by the 6-3 final score on Friday night.

