Five-Run Fifth Inning Vaults Threshers to Victory

July 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - After a long rain delay, the Clearwater Threshers (47-45, 11-15) broke up a combined no-hitter with five runs in the fifth inning en route to a 5-0 victory over the Tampa Tarpons (45-45, 9-16) in seven innings on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark.

After the first four and a half innings ended without a run, Kodey Shojinaga led off the fifth with a walk against Tarpons reliever Jack Sokol. He moved to second on a single by Luke Davis. On the next pitch, Raider Tello laid down a sacrifice bunt back to the mound, the throw from Sokol sailed over the first baseman's glove, allowing Tello to advance to second, Davis to third, and Shojinaga came home with Clearwater's first run of the night. Dante Nori followed the error with another walk to load the bases before the first two outs of the frame were recorded.

With the bases still loaded, Trent Farquhar drew a two-out walk to drive in the second run of the frame, scoring Tello from third base. The next batter, Alirio Ferrebus, cleared the bases with a double off the left-field wall. Three runs scored, and the Beach Dogs took a five-run lead. Tampa was sent down in order in the seventh to seal a 5-0 victory for Clearwater.

Luke Gabrysh allowed one hit and one walk with four strikeouts in 4.0 shutout frames of a no-decision. Ryan Dromboski (7-5) took the win in 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings, walking one and striking out two.

Davis' first hit as a Thresher broke up a combined no-hit bid by the Tarpons in the fifth...Both of Ferrebus' three RBI games for Clearwater have come against the Tampa Tarpons...The Tarpons had one hit, the fewest allowed by Clearwater in a game this season...Clearwater improved to 3-1 as the Beach Dogs...Friday's win was the fifth shutout win of the season for Clearwater...







