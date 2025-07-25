Newcomers Shine as Trio of Homers Lift Tugas to 12-8 Win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Tyson Lewis and Arnaldo Lantigua homered in their Tortugas debuts and Kyle Henley added his first homer of the season as the Daytona Tortugas outslugged the Palm Beach Cardinals 12-8 in front of 2,756 on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (14-12, 43-49) spread out 15 hits, with seven multi-hit games, as they survived a 14-hit attack, including a pair of homers, from Palm Beach (13-13, 45-46).

In the top of the first inning, Palm Beach pulled out in front. With two outs, Rainiel Rodriguez jumped on the first pitch he saw and ripped it 411 feet over the left field wall for a solo home run that put the Cardinals in front 1-0. Palm Beach doubled the lead in the second when Jose Suarez led off with a single to right, but scooted all the way to third on an error. Two batters later, Yordalin Pena doubled to left, scoring Suarez for a 2-0 lead.

The Tortugas answered, though, in the second. A pair of one-out walks set the table for Drew Davies, who ripped a ground-rule double to deep right-center that scored Daytona's first run. However, the Tortugas stranded runners at second and third, though the trimmed the margin to 2-1.

The Cardinals once again scored in the third, this time with a two-out rally. Deniel Ortiz singled and stole second in front of Suarez, who lined a single to right, scoring Ortiz to push the lead back to two runs.

In the bottom of the third, Lewis brought the thunder to The Beach. In his second at-bat, Lewis demolished a fastball 437 feet to right field at 111 MPH off the bat. The rocket by the 2024 second-rounder closed the gap to 3-2.

However, Daytona again couldn't keep the Cardinals off the scoreboard in the fourth. A leadoff walk was followed by two singles, with the second one coming off the bat of Christian Martin to drive in a run to, again pushing Palm Beach's lead to two runs.

In the bottom of the fourth, Bernard Moon doubled with one out, Davies laid down a bunt single, then Lantigua ripped his first Tortugas hit, an RBI double to left. Alfredo Alcantara, also making his Tortugas debut, legged out an infield hit to score a second run, with a third coming home on a throwing error on the play. Daytona was now in front 5-4.

Palm Beach, though, immediately regained the lead. A walk and hit batter began the winning, then Luis Pino stepped in and crushed a three-run shot over the center field wall to put the Cardinals back in front, 7-5.

The lead stayed intact until the Tortugas rallied in the sixth. Alcantara led off with a walk, then scored on Lewis' double to right-center. After a bunt single from Henley, Lewis beat a throw home on a fielder's choice to tie the game. Sammy Stafura then lifted a sacrifice fly to score Henley, pushing Daytona back ahead, 8-7.

After a scoreless seventh from Drew Pestka, Daytona added key insurance thanks to a huge miscue. Lewis reached on a two-out error, then scored when Henley blasted an 0-2 pitch 413 feet over the center field fence, his first homer of the season. Alfredo Duno then doubled and scored two batters later on Esmith Pineda's single, stretching the lead to 11-7.

In the eighth, Palm Beach threatened once again, scoring a run on Miguel Uguete's RBI single, then loading the bases with two outs. After 1.2 innings on the hill, Pestka (2-2) gave way to Trent Hodgdon, who induced a flyout on his first pitch to end the inning.

With one out in the bottom of the inning, Lantigua launched a home run to deep left-center, the third round-tripper of the night for the Tortugas, to cap off the night.

Hodgdon then worked around two hits in the ninth, throwing a scoreless 1.1 innings to wrap up his fourth save of the season and with it, a 12-8 victory.

Daytona will play game two of a six-game series with the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday night. Tomorrow, the Tortugas will honor native son and Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter by retiring his #15 and also giving away a Tortugas-themed Vince Carter jersey to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. Gates open early at 5:00 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

