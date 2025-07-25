Joseph Walks-off Suspended Game, Jays Fall in Series Opener

July 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays walked off the Bradenton Marauders in the completion of a suspended game on the road, before dropping Friday's regularly scheduled series opener 6-2 at LECOM Park.

Ahead of Friday's regularly scheduled game between Dunedin and Bradenton, the two teams resumed a suspended contest from June 29 at TD Ballpark, which was tied 3-3 entering the 11th inning. Jay Schueler, who had tossed a scoreless 10th and was on the mound when weather halted play nearly a month ago, picked up right where he left off by striking out two and picking off the ghost runner to end the top of the 11th. In the bottom half, Lizandro Rodriguez laid down a bunt single to move Dunedin ghost runner Tucker Toman to third, and Jean Joseph followed with a sacrifice fly to right to score Toman and give the Blue Jays a walk-off win on the road, their third walk-off of the season.

RHP Landen Maroudis (3 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 5 BB, 1 K) took his third loss of the season.

LHP Juanmi Vasquez (2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 5 K) fanned five in two shutout frames of relief. He fired his second straight scoreless outing and struck out 5+ for the third time this season.

RF Jean Joseph (1-for-3, 2 RBI) recorded Dunedin's only two RBI between the two contests. Joseph socked the walk-off sac fly to conclude the suspended game, and tallied an RBI groundout in the 5th inning of the night cap.







Florida State League Stories from July 25, 2025

