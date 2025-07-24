Blue Jays and Tarpons Suspended After Four Innings

July 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Thursday's contest between Dunedin and Tampa at TD Ballpark has been suspended due to inclement weather. At the time it was halted, the game was scoreless entering the 5 th inning. The game will be continued in Tampa at a date to be named later as part of a doubleheader, with a seven-inning game to follow.

All paid tickets for July 24th, 2025, may be exchanged for any future 2025 Dunedin Blue Jays home game. Tickets are available at DunedinBlueJays.com.







Florida State League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.