Blue Jays and Tarpons Suspended After Four Innings
July 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - Thursday's contest between Dunedin and Tampa at TD Ballpark has been suspended due to inclement weather. At the time it was halted, the game was scoreless entering the 5 th inning. The game will be continued in Tampa at a date to be named later as part of a doubleheader, with a seven-inning game to follow.
All paid tickets for July 24th, 2025, may be exchanged for any future 2025 Dunedin Blue Jays home game. Tickets are available at DunedinBlueJays.com.
