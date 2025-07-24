Mets Win Rain-Shortened Game 1 vs. Daytona, 7-4

July 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets catcher Vincent Perozo greets a teammate at home plate

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets catcher Vincent Perozo greets a teammate at home plate(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets defeated the Daytona Tortugas 7-4 in a rain-shortened game on Thursday afternoon at Clover Park.

The teams were slated to play a doubleheader starting at 11:10 a.m. but the weather proved to be uncooperative. Game 1 was called off after five innings due to inclement weather. The game featured a 2 hour and 38 minute delay in the third inning. The teams will attempt another doubleheader when the Tortugas return to Clover Park the first week of August.

The Mets jumped out to an early 4-0 lead on Daytona starter Cole Schoenwetter. Jeremy Rodriguez and Simon Juan both hit run-scoring ground outs in the first two innings to make it 2-0. Nick Roselli belted a two-run homer with two outs in the second inning to put the Mets up 4-0.

Mets starter Jose Guevara, who was making his team debut, retired the first six batters he faced. But Guevara ran into command trouble in the third inning. He gave up a hit and walked three batters, including Alfredo Duno to force in a run that made it 4-1. Ernesto Mercedes replaced Guevara in the rain and walked Sammy Stafura to force in another run to cut Daytona's deficit to 4-2. At that point the game entered the 2:38 delay.

When play resumed Juan Arnaud inherited a 2-0 count on Bernard Moon and walked him to force in another run. Then Drew Davies hit a RBI infield single to tie the game 4-4. Arnaud was able to get Malvin Valdez to pop out to stop the bleeding.

The Tortugas loaded the bases with one out against Arnaud in the fifth inning but Arnaud was able to get Davies to hit into a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play.

The Mets scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth right before another storm hit. Juan hit a leadoff triple off Jacob Edwards and scored on a Willy Fanas sac fly to put the Mets up 5-4. After Trey Snyder drew a walk, Edwards fielded a bunt from Jeremy Rodriguez and overthrew first base, allowing Snyder to score to make it 6-4. Trace Willhoite then smashed a RBI single for a 7-4 lead.

Hunter Hodges struck out Valdez to start the sixth inning, then the game went into its final delay.

Arnaud got the win after turning in 2.1 scoreless innings. Hodges was credited with his third save.

The Mets (17-9, 51-40) hit the road on Friday to start a three-game series at the Jupiter Hammerheads. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

