Tortugas Sunk in Rain-Soaked Series Finale

July 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla - The Daytona Tortugas battled back from four runs down to tie a twice-delayed first game of a doubleheader, but the St. Lucie Mets battled back to take a 7-4 lead before the game was washed out in the sixth, also postponing the second game on Thursday at Clover Park.

St. Lucie (17-9, 51-40) took two of three in the series as Daytona (13-12, 42-49) finishes with a 1-5 road trip. The rained-out second game will be made up when Daytona returns to St. Lucie next weekend.

In game one, Rafael Ortega led off the bottom of the first with a double for St. Lucie. A groundout to short moved him to third, then a bouncer to second by Jeremy Rodriguez brought him home with the game's first run.

In the second, St. Lucie added on. A leadoff single and one-out double was followed by a groundout from Simon Juan to bring in a run. Nick Rosselli followed with a laser over the right field fence for a two-run home run to put the Mets ahead 4-0.

An inning later, though, Daytona answered back. Malvin Valdez led off with a single, then a walk and sacrifice bunt followed. After a walk loaded the bases, Alfredo Duno drove in his 50th run of the year with a bases-loaded walk. Two batters later, Sammy Stafura drew a bases-loaded walk of his won to force in a second run. However, rain began to intensify and with a 2-0 count of Bernard Moon, the tarp went on the field with the Tortugas trailing 4-2.

The game halted for a pair of long showers, but finally resumed after a delay of 2 hours and 38 minutes. Moon finished his at-bat and drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a third run of the inning, then Drew Davies reached on an infield single that brought in Duno, tying the game.

Jacob Edwards came on for Daytona in the third and began his outing with back-to-back scoreless innings. In the fifth, Daytona loaded the bases with one out, but a double play kept the game tied.

St. Lucie then scored three times in the bottom of the fifth, cashing in a leadoff triple from Simon Juan on a sacrifice fly. A walk was followed by a throwing error to score a second run. Trace Wilhoite then ripped an RBI double to up the Met lead to 7-4.

Two batters into the top of the sixth inning, another storm blew in and again halted play, this time for good. The game was declared complete a half-hour later and the second game officially was postponed.

